Furtivo Speakeasy celebrates Negroni Week with 5 new creative cocktails 

From Sept. 16-22, Furtivo Speakeasy is offering a special menu with six versions of the Negroni, blending creativity and tradition in the global celebration of the iconic cocktail.

Since its inception, Negroni Week has grown from 120 participating bars to thousands of bars and restaurants worldwide.

Furtivo Speakeasy will join thousands of bars around the world to celebrate Negroni Week 2024, which will take place from Sept. 16-22. The global event, which began in 2013, honors one of the world’s most iconic cocktails, the Negroni, while raising funds for charitable causes.

Since its inception, Negroni Week has grown from 120 participating bars to thousands of bars and restaurants worldwide, raising more than $5 million for different nonprofit organizations.

“At Furtivo Speakeasy, this celebration takes on a special touch. We have designed an exclusive menu featuring five ‘Furtive’ Negronis, expressing our creativity and passion for this classic cocktail,” said Wilfredo Torres, owner of Furtivo Speakeasy.

“The term ‘furtive,’ suggesting something hidden or done in secret, perfectly captures our concept for this week. Throughout these days, our guests will enjoy unique versions of the Negroni, including house-made vermouths and special infusions crafted to elevate the cocktail experience to a gastronomic level,” he explained.

These creations are the result of teamwork involving bartenders Harold Flecha and Giomar Alicea, alongside chef Héctor González. Together, they’ve experimented with ingredients and techniques to offer a unique experience.

“We wanted to honor the rich history of the Negroni while adding our own distinctive touch. Each of our creations has an element of surprise and reinvention, always respecting the original essence of the cocktail,” Torres added.

“This menu celebrates tropical, citrus and even rustic flavors, with each sip carefully designed to awaken the senses and highlight umami. We use nontraditional gins, some with up to 22 botanicals, offering a variety of flavor profiles that will surprise even the most discerning palates. Additionally, we’ve worked hard to maintain the Negroni’s artisanal essence, taking it to new levels of innovation,” Torres, who is also the creative director of Furtivo Speakeasy, said.

The Negroni dates back to 1919 in Florence, Italy, when Count Camillo Negroni asked his bartender to strengthen his Americano by replacing soda water with gin.

“The result was a perfectly balanced cocktail that has endured for over a century, with many reinterpretations. At Furtivo Speakeasy, we honor this tradition with a furtive and creative twist,” Torres said.

During Negroni Week, attendees can explore an exclusive menu with tropical, citrus and smoky notes. From combinations with smoked pineapple to creations inspired by the countryside, each cocktail is designed to elevate the Negroni experience.

“For the more curious, we have prepared a secret creation that promises to be a surprise within our menu,” Torres added.