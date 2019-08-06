Fusionworks becomes Oracle NetSuite partner for the U.S. market

August 6, 2019 142

Local technology solutions consulting firm, Fusionworks announced its integration into the Oracle NetSuite Partner Alliance program, which makes it a strategic partner of NetSuite in the United States and speeds its diversification plans to new stateside markets.

Fusionworks also announced that it recently received the “Best Oracle Applications” award at the Oracle FY20 Partner Summit for Central America and the Caribbean.

The firm partnered with Oracle NetSuite in 2018 as a service provider for Latin America and the Caribbean and, since then, has achieved successful implementations in companies in Puerto Rico, a strategy that is being developed in external markets.

“This alliance further expands the path of Fusionworks America and our expansion plans to other markets. Oracle NetSuite is ideal for small and medium-sized businesses in growth,” said Jorge Mejía , founding partner of Fusionworks.

“With a single system they can have integrated and precise control and administration of multiple aspects of the operation of the company, from customer service to human capital management,“ he said.

Considered as one of the fastest growing administrative management systems globally, Oracle NetSuite is a complete platform that integrates all the technologies necessary to operate a business: customer relationship management (CRM) complete accounting cycle (ERP), supply chain (SCM), distribution, manufacturing, project management and accounting (SRP), point of sale, electronic commerce, payroll, human capital management, among others.

“Our mission, both in Puerto Rico and in the United States, is to transform the business landscape by helping organizations to be more innovative, efficient and competitive,” said Mejía, who is leading the US-mainland expansion of Fusionworks.

“We work with our clients combining business knowledge and technological experience to modernize the operations of finance, human capital, marketing and sales of a company,” he said.