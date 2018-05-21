Fusionworks reinvents itself with new corporate image, expansion to FL, Dominican Republic

Puerto Rican business and technology consulting firm, Fusionworks, launched a new corporate image after completing 16 successful years in the local market and expanding operations to the Dominican Republic and Florida.

“Our biggest differentiator through the years is that we are an intrinsically innovative company. We are always innovating with new, cutting-edge technologies and taking them to our customers,” said CPA Jorge Mejía, CEO and director of the company.

“Our team has accumulated a wide range of technological and business expertise. This is reflected in our new image, which represents an innovative spirit in this dynamic industry,” he said.

Mejía explained that the passage of Hurricane María served as inspiration. In the face of the massive destruction left by the hurricane, Fusionworks had to make important decisions.

“Instead of going back, we decided to move forward. In addition to continuing to work hard on the island and contributing to its economy, we decided to expand to the Dominican Republic and South Florida,” Mejía said.

“These expansion plans had already been initiated, and were consolidated post-hurricane María. The expansion is going well and in the Dominican Republic we have completed important projects for the company,” Mejía added.

An office was opened in the Dominican Republic, and Fusionworks has already completed projects with recognized companies such as the Popular Savings and Credit Association, DP World and Ron Barceló.

These exports represent 13 percent of the company’s income. To strengthen its expansion plans inside and outside the island, the company has 10 new positions available.

“Fusionworks is a company that believes in its staff and its customers. We help our clients to be successful, innovate, learn and implement technologies and processes that make them more competitive,” said Leslie Luciano, partner and co-founder of the firm.

“That is our mission, to help others in their continuous evolution toward excellence, always focusing on the development of our client’s people,” Luciano added.

Meanwhile, Mejía explained that the company’s new logo represents “the fusion of three elements: business knowledge, technological expertise led by and for innovative people and innovation, which is something fundamental in entrepreneurship and we want that to be clearly reflected in our image.”

“Also, we changed to the color green because it is the color of hope, which makes us move forward, take risks and do things in different ways,” he said.

Fusionworks was founded 16 years ago by Mejía, Luciano and Luis Santiago. Today, Fusionworks remains a leading company in the local market, with technological solutions that help improve processes and information for decision making in companies.

It offers strategic solutions as allies of Oracle, Microsoft and Prophix, as well as customized applications.

