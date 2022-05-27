Fusionworks marks 20 years promoting tech to local and foreign co.’s

From left: Fusionworks founding partners Luis Santiago, Leslie Luciado and Jorge Mejía.

Fusionworks celebrated its 20-year anniversary, achieving sustained growth of more than 30% during and after the pandemic, both inside and outside the island. Fusionworks, a local firm, transforms its clients’ operations using technology and business expertise to optimize their competitiveness.

“The entire business ecosystem is interconnected. An economy with competitive businesses drives the entire island directly and indirectly. At a macro level, Puerto Rico is much more competitive with the transformation in efficiency that we have achieved for countless companies for 20 years,” said CPA Jorge Mejía, founding partner of Fusionworks.

In 2017, Fusionworks bet on expansion in the United States, adding new clients to its portfolio.

This new “Software as a Service” era brings constant innovation to our clients as new features are released on a quarterly basis. As such, we have changed our delivery model, following a stairway approach, providing incremental steps of optimization. The future is about constant innovation and Puerto Rico needs to join this revolution to stay ahead. That’s our role in this Island, to help our organizations adapt and succeed in this new reality.

“The essence of our contribution is the development of a proactive transformation model that identifies deficiencies and opportunities. Then our team develops efficient processes that solve and optimize the way our customers operate to achieve consistent organizational growth through the visibility of information in real time. We are not just a service provider; we function as a partner that accompanies our clients by hand” said Luis Santiago, co-founding partner of the company.

The firm celebrated its 20th anniversary with a 33% increase in revenue over 2021, in addition to a growth of more than 30% in human capital, as a strategy to meet the needs of its market segment.

Fusionworks projects a year 2022 expanding its footprint on the cloud with technologies like NetSuite, Oracle, Microsoft, Prophix, UI Path, and ASANA. The firm breath of services include ERP, CRM, EPM (Planning and Budgeting), Payroll, and Human Capital Management, Trade Promotion Management, among others.

“Today we work with much more informed clients who are looking for solutions to transform themselves and avoid interruptions in their operations,” added Mejía.

Some of the firm’s key milestones in its history are:

Microsoft 2014 -CRM LATAM Partner of the Year and Country Partner of the year awards. 2014 SAP Business Intelligence Experts, first in Latin America 2016 Completed the first implementation of Oracle ERP Cloud in Puerto Rico at Grupo Colón Gerena 2018 Started operations in South Florida, US 2019 Oracle Latin America ERP Cloud Partner of the year 2021 Prophix North America “Partner of the Year” 2022 Oracle Game Changer ERP/EPM Finalyst (Global Award)