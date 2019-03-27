Garage Isla Verde named ‘Best of the Best’ among Mercedes-Benz dealerships

March 27, 2019 69

Mercedes-Benz dealer Garage Isla Verde has received a “Gold Laurel,” award, the highest distinction granted by the brand’s “Best of the Best” program that includes all of the dealerships throughout he U.S mainland, the company announced.

The award is “a recognition of its extraordinary operational performance in sales and service, combined with the customer experience, which is the highest priority,” Garage Isla Verde said in a release.

The “Best of the Best program,” established more than 15 years ago, recognizes 50 of the 400 Mercedes-Benz dealers in the United States each year.

“This recognition gives Garage Isla Verde a place in the history of Mercedes-Benz,” said Carlos Manuel Quiñones, president of Garage Isla Verde. “Five years ago, we established a strategic plan to strengthen our leading position in the car industry, specifically in the luxury segment.”

“It included construction of new facilities and expansion of existing facilities, combined with a plan to strengthen the team’s total performance, emphasizing on providing the exceptional experience that our customers deserve,” he said.

“It is a phenomenal achievement for the company, for the entire work team, and a great way to promote the plans that Garage Isla Verde has for this year,” Quiñones said.

The dealer’s management was also recognized for performance excellence within the “Best of the Best” group, nabbing the distinction for outstanding sales volume in the new vehicles and “certified pre-owned” product lines. Each year Mercedes-Benz recognizes 24 managers in each category, and this year for the first time it included Puerto Rico’s dealership staff.

Garage Isla Verde employs more than 170 between its two operations located in Carolina and Mayagüez.