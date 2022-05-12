Garnier Green Fest collected nearly 7K lbs. of plastic for recycling

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some 7,000 pounds of plastic were collected during the event.

Garnier collected nearly 7,000 pounds of type 1 and 2 plastics at the 8th edition of its eco-friendly concert, Garnier Green Fest.

The plastic collected is added to the more than 52,000 pounds of recyclable material that the brand has collected in its seven years of hosting the event, achieving a total of 59,000 pounds of recyclable material that could otherwise end up in the island’s landfills, organizers said.

The event, which aims to promote practices that positively impact the environment, was held at Vivo Beach Club, and featured the participation of Colombian singer-songwriter and multiple Latin Grammy winner, Juan Aristizabal-Vásquez (Juanes), and Jefnier Osorio-Moreno (Lunay).

“It filled us with joy to see the Puerto Rican public so committed to this cause,” said Natalie Pietri, Garnier Brand Manager in Puerto Rico.

“Garnier is focused on promoting eco-friendly practices and it fills us with satisfaction to continue educating about recycling in Puerto Rico through this event,” said Pietri.

This initiative is part of the Greener Beauty program that aims to lay the foundation for increasingly sustainable industry practices. Garnier works with Puerto Rico-based recycling companies to dispose of the plastics and keep them out of the landfills.