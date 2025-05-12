Garnier Green Fest collects 12,800 pounds of plastic for recycling

Over the years, Garnier Green Fest has developed into a recurring event in Puerto Rico that combines live music, community participation and recycling initiatives.

The annual sustainability event in San Juan drew more than 8,000 attendees.

Garnier’s 11th annual Green Fest collected 12,800 pounds of recyclable plastic in San Juan during a one-day event focused on community recycling and environmental awareness.

The Green Fest has grown into an annual music and recycling event that promotes awareness around plastic waste. Organizers say the initiative is designed to engage the public around waste reduction through a combination of cultural programming and environmental outreach.

Held May 3 at Plaza de la Independencia, the event featured musical performances by Juan Luis Guerra, Rawayana and Chuwi and drew a sold-out crowd of more than 8,000 people.

The company said that more than 78,000 pounds of plastic have been collected through Green Fest events since the first edition. The initiative again partnered with local nonprofit Basura Cero to manage collection logistics.

“We’re thrilled to see brands supporting recycling and eco-sustainable movements. For the past 11 years, we’ve been proud partners with Garnier Puerto Rico to bring this event to life, and we deeply appreciate their support for our organization and for Puerto Rico,” said Mariela Martínez, a representative of Basura Cero.

Natalie Pietri, brand manager for Garnier in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, said this year’s collection total was the largest to date.

“We broke records for plastic diverted from Puerto Rico’s landfills, helping to extend their useful life and contribute to a greener island,” she said.

Pietri also cited the company’s Green Beauty program, which includes goals related to plastic use, packaging recyclability and product formulation.

“As a brand, we’ll continue to explore initiatives that promote plastic recovery and sustainability,” she said.