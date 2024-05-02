Garnier Green Fest collects 7,500 lbs. of recyclable plastic

Basura Cero gathered the recyclable goods delivered during last weekend’s eco-friendly concert.

The initiative was part of the 10th edition of Puerto Rico’s largest eco-friendly concert.

Beauty brand Garnier collected 7,500 pounds of type 1 and 2 plastics during the 10th edition of the Garnier Green Fest, held last weekend at the Anfiteatro Tito Puente Amphitheater in San Juan. More than 4,500 attendees brought recycled plastics as their admission to the event.

Over the past decade, the eco-friendly concert has collected more than 66,000 pounds of plastic, preventing it from ending up in Puerto Rico’s landfills. The is part of the brand’s environmental commitment to promoting eco-sustainable practices within the beauty industry, officials said.

“We’re very proud to see everyone who came with recycling from their homes. We know that recycling is not practiced in all municipalities of Puerto Rico, and seeing the result of this effort is the fuel to continue celebrating an event that supports the environment year after year,” said Natalie Pietri, Garnier brand manager.

The Garnier Green Fest has continued its partnership with the nonprofit organization Basura Cero, which manages the processing of plastics collected at the event.

“For 10 years, we have collaborated with Garnier in this great effort that combines culture with environmental care,” said Liz Howell, representative of Basura Cero. “As an organization, we like to collaborate with brands that have environmental awareness and support the education of eco-friendly topics. We greatly appreciate the support they give us so that we can continue our efforts to educate the community.”