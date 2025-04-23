Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Gasoline retailers sue Puerto Rico Energy for $15M over franchise dispute

NIMB Staff April 23, 2025
The legal fight involves alleged environmental violations at several Puma gasoline stations.
The legal fight involves alleged environmental violations at several Puma gasoline stations.

The operators allege contract violations and improper environmental fine recovery.

A group of gasoline retailers in Puerto Rico has filed a $15 million federal lawsuit against Puerto Rico Energy LLC (PRE), alleging wrongful franchise terminations, abuse of contractual terms and improper attempts to recover environmental fines from operators.

The plaintiffs — Roberto Seijo-Marrero, Roca Station I LLC, Antonio Juan León, Los Juanes Investment Corp., and CJL Investment LLC — argue that PRE violated federal and local laws regulating fuel franchise relationships.

According to the complaint filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, the group seeks compensation for lost income, reputational harm and punitive damages resulting from what they describe as “arbitrary and abusive conduct” by PRE.

The case centers in part on fines issued by the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) for alleged underground storage tank (UST) violations at several stations, including Puma SS-472 in Toa Alta, operated by Seijo and Roca Station I. Although PRE, as the registered UST owner, was cited, it sought reimbursement from Seijo for half of a $35,000 fine — a request he declined.

“PRE is aware that it has always been its responsibility to renew the operation permit for the UST system,” Seijo wrote in a response included in the filing, arguing that he was not contractually obligated to manage environmental permits.

In April, PRE terminated the franchise agreement, suspended fuel deliveries and threatened to debit $31,370.28 in fines and legal costs from the operator’s account. The plaintiffs claim these actions were retaliatory and violated the Petroleum Marketing Practices Act (PMPA), the federal law governing fuel franchise agreements.

The complaint also echoes issues raised in a separate lawsuit filed last week by León, who alleges similar violations by PRE involving termination and misuse of brand assets, as News is my Business reported. That case remains pending.

In this new case, the plaintiffs argue that PRE’s conduct breached protections under the PMPA and violated Puerto Rico’s civil and contractual law.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Gina R. Méndez-Miró.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

breach-of-contract-lawsuit
Puerto Rico Energy sues franchisee over gas station contract breach
NIMB Staff April 22, 2025
The Ritz-Carlton has remained closed since September 2017 but is expected to reopen later this year.
Ritz-Carlton San Juan owners sue Quantum Vision Construction for breach of contract, delays
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 5, 2025
According to the lawsuit, assigned to Judge Camille L. Vélez-Rivé, Sam Zaid was terminated on Feb. 26, 2024, after nearly 15 years with the company.
Former Getaround CEO sues platform over wrongful termination
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 27, 2025
breach-of-contract-lawsuit
Multi Business Solutions sues Envolve Total Vision over contract dispute
NIMB Staff February 13, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Our true strength lies in using technology to measure what we do, because as renowned public health expert Dr. Johnny Rullán said, ‘What isn’t measured isn’t achieved.’ This philosophy guides our work at the vector control unit and ensures that our actions have a tangible impact.

 

— Rafael Saavedra, north project manager at the Puerto Rico Vector Control Unit, a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust

 

Related Stories

breach-of-contract-lawsuit
Puerto Rico Energy sues franchisee over gas station contract breach
The Ritz-Carlton has remained closed since September 2017 but is expected to reopen later this year.
Ritz-Carlton San Juan owners sue Quantum Vision Construction for breach of contract, delays
According to the lawsuit, assigned to Judge Camille L. Vélez-Rivé, Sam Zaid was terminated on Feb. 26, 2024, after nearly 15 years with the company.
Former Getaround CEO sues platform over wrongful termination
breach-of-contract-lawsuit
Multi Business Solutions sues Envolve Total Vision over contract dispute
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.