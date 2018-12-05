GayCities.com bestows LGBTQ+ ‘Destination of the Year’ award to P.R.

December 5, 2018 189

Puerto Rico is the “Destination of the Year” for the LGBTQ+ community, according to GayCities.com, one of the most important travel guides for the community.

“Destination of the Year” was awarded to Puerto Rico for its “determination and resiliency” after Hurricane María, a natural disaster that ravaged the island on September 2017, Discover Puerto Rico announced.

The award highlights Puerto Rico as a “remarkable and inclusive” tourist destination.

“LGBTQ+ travelers are welcomed to come and visit as there’s an array of experiences for them to enjoy,” the publication noted.

Best of GayCities is an annual travel awards program where members vote in 15 different categories to select their travel favorites. This year, Best of GayCities is presenting two special awards that were picked by the editors: “Innovator Award” (Fred Dixon from NYC & Company) and “Destination of the Year” (Puerto Rico).

This is the second time that “Destination of the Year” is awarded. Last year Orlando, Florida won the award for its compassion and resilience in the wake of the Pulse Nightclub massacre.

“We’re extremely honored to be named ‘Destination of the Year’ by GayCities.com. It’s a true testament to our tourism industry’s efforts towards inclusivity. We are committed to collaborating with leaders of the community to enhance the experience for LGBTQ+ visitors.”, said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“With 135 hotels open, 110 daily flights via 28 airlines, and a passport-free travel for U.S. citizens, there is no better time to discover the Island’s dynamic culture, rich heritage and local flavors,” he said.

According with Gaycities.com, San Juan welcomes a rainbow of visitors, boasting multiple lively gay clubs, beach-front boutique hotels and some of the best local cuisines in the world.

Best GayCities Awards encouraged travelers to support the rebuilding efforts of the Island while enjoying an unforgettable trip that is just a short plane trip from the east coast.

The GayCities Awards were held Dec. 4 in partnership with the LGBTQ+ research firm Community Marketing and Insight’s 19th annual LGBTQ tourism forum. Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer for Discover Puerto Rico, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.