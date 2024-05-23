Genera PR, Hecho en Puerto Rico partner to hire more local co.’s

From left: Jorge Ramírez and Iván Báez sign the collaboration agreement.

A summit will be held for Genera suppliers to showcase their products and services and gain access to the company’s purchasing team.

Genera PR and Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico have announced a collaboration agreement to make it easier for more local companies to be contracted by the operator of the island’s electricity generation system.

This comes after several meetings in which Genera PR presented its strategic project and investment plan to interested companies, the organizations stated.

“One of Genera’s pillars is to support the hiring and development of Puerto Rican jobs and local suppliers,” said Iván Báez, vice president of Public and Government Affairs for Genera PR.

“Since we officially began operating the plants, we have opened spaces to present our needs for equipment, labor and services for the implementation of capital and maintenance projects, with the interest of supporting and promoting that more local suppliers and service companies become part of Genera,” he added.

Among the main aspects of the agreement are that they will hold meetings with suppliers at the Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico facilities and will hold a Genera PR supplier summit so that more local companies can present themselves and have direct access to their purchasing team.

In addition, they will meet periodically to work on initiatives for the production, communication and dissemination of educational campaigns and complementary events.

“The transition to renewable energy is not just an economic decision; it is a choice that defines our future,” said Jorge Ramírez, president of Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico. “Puerto Rican entrepreneurs are at the forefront of this transformation that promises not only to stabilize but also to grow our local economy in a sustainable way.”

“Through this agreement, we also seek to provide our partners with the opportunity to participate in Genera’s programs, requisitions and product purchase auctions whenever possible,” added Ramírez.