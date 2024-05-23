Type to search

In-Brief

Genera PR, Hecho en Puerto Rico partner to hire more local co.’s

NIMB Staff May 23, 2024
From left: Jorge Ramírez and Iván Báez sign the collaboration agreement.

A summit will be held for Genera suppliers to showcase their products and services and gain access to the company’s purchasing team.

Genera PR and Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico have announced a collaboration agreement to make it easier for more local companies to be contracted by the operator of the island’s electricity generation system.

This comes after several meetings in which Genera PR presented its strategic project and investment plan to interested companies, the organizations stated.

“One of Genera’s pillars is to support the hiring and development of Puerto Rican jobs and local suppliers,” said Iván Báez, vice president of Public and Government Affairs for Genera PR.

“Since we officially began operating the plants, we have opened spaces to present our needs for equipment, labor and services for the implementation of capital and maintenance projects, with the interest of supporting and promoting that more local suppliers and service companies become part of Genera,” he added.

Among the main aspects of the agreement are that they will hold meetings with suppliers at the Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico facilities and will hold a Genera PR supplier summit so that more local companies can present themselves and have direct access to their purchasing team. 

In addition, they will meet periodically to work on initiatives for the production, communication and dissemination of educational campaigns and complementary events.

“The transition to renewable energy is not just an economic decision; it is a choice that defines our future,” said Jorge Ramírez, president of Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico. “Puerto Rican entrepreneurs are at the forefront of this transformation that promises not only to stabilize but also to grow our local economy in a sustainable way.”

“Through this agreement, we also seek to provide our partners with the opportunity to participate in Genera’s programs, requisitions and product purchase auctions whenever possible,” added Ramírez.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

University of Puerto Rico wins US Solar District Cup
NIMB Staff May 7, 2024
Gov’t assigns $30M to second round of energy resiliency initiative for SMEs
NIMB Staff April 19, 2024
Gov’t announces initiative to slash energy consumption
Contributor April 17, 2024
Coauthors of Energy Public Policy Act unveil ‘Glosario Energético’
Contributor April 15, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Banks have provided an increasing number of ways for customers to limit or avoid overdraft fees.

 

Survey data and consumer use demonstrate that overdraft provides an important form of short-term liquidity to consumers, ensuring that important payments such as rent, mortgages, car loans and utilities, are made on time and that consumers avoid utility shut-off or eviction.

 

For example, 88% of consumers find their bank’s overdraft protection valuable, and 77% who paid an overdraft fee were glad their bank covered their payment, rather than returning or declining it.

 

The American Bankers Association, addressing a proposed rule by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to reduce overdraft fees to as low as $3, requiring financial institutions with assets of more than $10 billion to either show the costs of their services or adopt a benchmark fee.

Related Stories

University of Puerto Rico wins US Solar District Cup
Gov’t assigns $30M to second round of energy resiliency initiative for SMEs
Gov’t announces initiative to slash energy consumption
Coauthors of Energy Public Policy Act unveil ‘Glosario Energético’
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.