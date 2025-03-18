Type to search

In-Brief

Gestos Positivos Econo Foundation opens funding call for nonprofits

NIMB Staff March 18, 2025
Nydia Fernández, executive director of Fundación Gestos Positivos Econo
Nydia Fernández, executive director of Fundación Gestos Positivos.

Grants of up to $25,000 are available for community-driven projects.

The Fundación Gestos Positivos Econo (Positive Gestures Econo Foundation) has opened its call for nonprofit and community-based organizations to submit sponsorship proposals for 2025.

Eligible projects must have a budget of up to $25,000, with funding sourced from the foundation’s annual charity golf tournament, scheduled for July.

The foundation’s mission is to improve the well-being and quality of life of families and communities. Its core pillars focus on education, health, self-sustainable development, sustainable agriculture and crisis response.

“At Fundación Gestos Positivos Econo, we are deeply committed to supporting our community,” said Nydia Fernández, the foundation’s executive director. “Each year, we proudly assist over a hundred nonprofits and community groups, providing them with the resources needed to complete projects that make a meaningful impact. By empowering these initiatives, we can build a more hopeful and sustainable future together.”

Although the foundation was formally established two years ago, its philosophy of “positive gestures” has been part of the Econo supermarket chain’s corporate social responsibility initiatives for more than a decade.

“Together, we have built a legacy of compassion and community support,” Fernández added. “A single positive gesture can create lasting change.”

The application period runs from April 1 to April 30. For more details, visit the foundation’s website.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

IslandCorps launches 4th annual BIG Toy Drive with goal of 10,000 toys
Maria Miranda November 8, 2024
Condado Food, Wine & Spirits Festival returns to San Juan Marriott
NIMB Staff September 16, 2024
Insight: No, ‘charity’ is not real investment in philanthropy
Contributor June 24, 2024
Fransglobal Charity Foundation makes first donation, $20K for Puerto Rico’s youth
NIMB Staff February 6, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“It was very disheartening to watch my sales team work diligently to book business and make major commitments only to let bureaucrats twiddle their thumbs, wondering if the island needs that business. It certainly created a lot of challenges over the past year, and I can’t say we’ve lost business just yet because it’s early in the day. But it’s a terrible precedent for our industry.”

 

Brad Dean, former CEO, Discover Puerto Rico

 

Related Stories

IslandCorps launches 4th annual BIG Toy Drive with goal of 10,000 toys
Condado Food, Wine & Spirits Festival returns to San Juan Marriott
Insight: No, ‘charity’ is not real investment in philanthropy
Fransglobal Charity Foundation makes first donation, $20K for Puerto Rico’s youth
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.