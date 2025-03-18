Gestos Positivos Econo Foundation opens funding call for nonprofits

Nydia Fernández, executive director of Fundación Gestos Positivos.

Grants of up to $25,000 are available for community-driven projects.

The Fundación Gestos Positivos Econo (Positive Gestures Econo Foundation) has opened its call for nonprofit and community-based organizations to submit sponsorship proposals for 2025.

Eligible projects must have a budget of up to $25,000, with funding sourced from the foundation’s annual charity golf tournament, scheduled for July.

The foundation’s mission is to improve the well-being and quality of life of families and communities. Its core pillars focus on education, health, self-sustainable development, sustainable agriculture and crisis response.

“At Fundación Gestos Positivos Econo, we are deeply committed to supporting our community,” said Nydia Fernández, the foundation’s executive director. “Each year, we proudly assist over a hundred nonprofits and community groups, providing them with the resources needed to complete projects that make a meaningful impact. By empowering these initiatives, we can build a more hopeful and sustainable future together.”

Although the foundation was formally established two years ago, its philosophy of “positive gestures” has been part of the Econo supermarket chain’s corporate social responsibility initiatives for more than a decade.

“Together, we have built a legacy of compassion and community support,” Fernández added. “A single positive gesture can create lasting change.”

The application period runs from April 1 to April 30. For more details, visit the foundation’s website.