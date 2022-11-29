GivingTuesday Puerto Rico asks for support for nonprofits today

Fundación Música y País, which is participating in GivingTuesday, offers music lessons to heal.

GivingTuesday Puerto Rico announced the publication of more than 100 solidarity initiatives on its website for today’s #GivingTuesday celebration. With the slogan “Restoring with generosity,” GivingTuesday Puerto Rico will participate for the fifth consecutive year in the global movement and is seeking the public’s support for nonprofit organizations across the island.

This year, the public will be able to support the solidarity projects with online donations. The nonprofit’s site features initiatives on environmental issues, the arts, culture and humanities, legal issues, economics and finance, education, social services, health, social justice, animal protection, and recreation and sports.

People can make direct donations to the organizations through their respective online channels. There are also other ways to contribute such as volunteering, donating goods, and other specific needs the organizations may have, the entity explained.

Each initiative has specific information to the project needs so you can decide how you can support them.

“Nonprofit organizations are one of the most important sectors of the island. They are the first to step up and reach out to those in need daily and specially when natural disasters occur,” said Gionira Blanco-Hernández, global leader of the GivingTuesday movement in Puerto Rico.

“The organizations need our support so they can continue their life changing work helping restore the archipelago. Today, each person’s donation will be part of the largest movement of generosity on the planet. Today is a day of giving and supporting with your donations, your time, your voice. Be part of the movement, local organizations will be very grateful,” she said.

Donations to participating nonprofits can be made via the GivenTuesday Puerto Rico’s website. GivingTuesday Puerto Rico encourages following the movement’s official social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching for @GivingTuesdayPR.