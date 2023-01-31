GivingTuesday Puerto Rico collects $900K for 100+ orgs.

The Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico was one of the entities that benefited from this year's fundraiser.

Under the slogan “Restoring with generosity,” the GivingTuesday Puerto Rico (GTPR) movement estimated its collections at $908,752 in 2022 for the benefit of 102 nonprofit organizations (OSFL) across the island, officials said.

According to the data provided by the global movement, Puerto Rico received $515,545 in online donations and as reported by Evertec, another $393,207 were raised through the ATH Móvil platform.

The amount raised stands in stark contrast to the $116,000 raised in 2017, when the movement began on the island.

On Nov. 29, 2022, a total of 102 organizations in Puerto Rico officially registered with the movement and participated in the Global Day of Generosity and Solidarity.

“We greatly appreciate the people’s support of the nonprofit sector. Every year more people join this global movement of generosity and for us, being able to contribute to the well-being of nonprofit organizations in this archipelago is our reason for being,” said Gionira Blanco-Hernández, president of the Alianza para el Desarrollo del Tercer Sector Puertorriqueño, the legal entity that represents GivingTuesday on the island.

“In GivingTuesday, more than [being] a day of making donations, we promote a day full of generosity when you can also donate your time by being a volunteer, your voice to publicize causes, in short, contribute to improve our island,” she said.

Meanwhile, Alexandra López-Soler, Evertec’s chief marketing officer, said, “ATH Móvil has been one of the main collection methods for organizations on the island. This is the fourth consecutive time that ATH Móvil is part of the Giving Tuesday movement in Puerto Rico and through its ‘Donate’ feature it continues to make it easier for nonprofit organizations to obtain funds easily, quickly, and safely, contributing to sustaining their operations.”

“We’re pleased to see how our technology and innovation serve to demonstrate the great generosity of our people,” she said.

The organizations that participarted in GivingTuesday Puerto Rico’s fundraising efforts were:

5 Sentidos Abre Puerto Rico – CIPP Adopta Ahora Albanistería en la Brega Alianza de Autismo de Puerto Rico Alianza para la Paz Social (ALAPÁS) Alianza para un Puerto Rico sin Drogas Andanza Apoyo Legal al Emprendimiento Comunitario Asesores Financieros Comunitarios Asociación de la Distrofia Muscular (MDA) Ballets de San Juan Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico Basura Cero Puerto Rico Boys & Girls Club de Puerto Rico, Inc. Brigadas Comunitarias Inc. Caras con Causa (Caras of the Americas) Caribe Girl Scouts Council Casa Amor Fe y Esperanza (CAFE) Casa sin Fronteras Centro de Economía Creativa Centro de Periodismo Investigativo Centro Educativo Joaquina de Vedruna Centro para Emprendedores Centro para Puerto Rico (Fundación Sila M. Calderón) Centros Sor Isolina Ferré ChangeMaker Foundation Ciencia Puerto Rico Comedores Sociales de Puerto Rico Conservation Opportunity Coro de Niños de San Juan CRECE – Centro de Renovación, Excelencia y Crecimiento Económico EcoExploratorio: Museo de Ciencias de Puerto Rico Editorial de la Universidad de Puerto Rico ELI Foundation Puerto Rico Escuela Mayagüezana de Ballet, Artes y Educación, Eugenio María de Hostos (EMBAE) Escuela Montessori San Cristóbal Fundación Agenda Ciudadana Fundación Alas a la Mujer Fundación Atención Atención Fundación de Mujeres en Puerto Rico Fundación Dr. John A. & Virginia Smith Fundación Génesis Fundación Hogar Niñito Jesús / Hogar Niñito Jesús Fundación Hope Fundación Monte Azul Fundación Música y País Fundación por la Arquitectura Fundación Puertorriqueña del Riñón Fundación Santa María de los Ángeles Fundación Stefano Steenbakkers Betancourt Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico Hermanas Misioneras de los Sagrados Corazones de Jesús y María Hogar Cuna de San Cristóbal Hogar de Niños Regazo de Paz Hogar Forjadores de Esperanza Hogar Ruth para Mujeres Maltratadas Hogares Teresa Toda Hnos. Carmelitas Teresas de San José Iniciativa Comunitaria Institute for Socio-Ecological Research Instituto Nueva Escuela Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico Integro Foundation Invest Puerto Rico Jane Stern Dorado Community Library La Maraña Lectores para el futuro Mar Educados Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción Mujeres de Islas Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico Museo de Las Américas Niños de Nueva Esperanza Organización Pro Ambiente Sustentable (OPAS) OverComing Adversities Para Servirle Puerto Rico PECES: Programa de Educación Comunal de Entrega y Servicio Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services Programa del Adolescente de Naranjito Programa del Estuario de la Bahía de San Juan PRoTechos Puerto Rico Rise Up Recinto Universitario de Mayagüez de la UPFR Rising Stars Foundation Robinson School San Agustin Del Coqui (C.A.S.A.) Sato Care Alliance Scuba Dogs Society SFM Charities Sociedad Ambiente Marino Sociedad Americana Contra el Cáncer de Puerto Rico Sociedad Ornitológica Puertorriqueña (SOPI PR) Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño Special Olympics Puerto Rico Taller Comunidad La Goyco Techos Pa’ Mi Gente Universidad de Puerto Rico Universidad de Puerto Rico en Ponce Universidad de Puerto Rico, Recinto de Río Piedras Universidad del Sagrado Corazón Vitrina Solidaria Vivo Alliance Foundation (Vivo Alliance)