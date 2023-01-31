Type to search

GivingTuesday Puerto Rico collects $900K for 100+ orgs.

Contributor January 31, 2023
The Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico was one of the entities that benefited from this year's fundraiser.

Under the slogan “Restoring with generosity,” the GivingTuesday Puerto Rico (GTPR) movement estimated its collections at $908,752 in 2022 for the benefit of 102 nonprofit organizations (OSFL) across the island, officials said.

According to the data provided by the global movement, Puerto Rico received $515,545 in online donations and as reported by Evertec, another $393,207 were raised through the ATH Móvil platform.

The amount raised stands in stark contrast to the $116,000 raised in 2017, when the movement began on the island.

On Nov. 29, 2022, a total of 102 organizations in Puerto Rico officially registered with the movement and participated in the Global Day of Generosity and Solidarity.

“We greatly appreciate the people’s support of the nonprofit sector. Every year more people join this global movement of generosity and for us, being able to contribute to the well-being of nonprofit organizations in this archipelago is our reason for being,” said Gionira Blanco-Hernández, president of the Alianza para el Desarrollo del Tercer Sector Puertorriqueño, the legal entity that represents GivingTuesday on the island.

“In GivingTuesday, more than [being] a day of making donations, we promote a day full of generosity when you can also donate your time by being a volunteer, your voice to publicize causes, in short, contribute to improve our island,” she said.

Meanwhile, Alexandra López-Soler, Evertec’s chief marketing officer, said, “ATH Móvil has been one of the main collection methods for organizations on the island. This is the fourth consecutive time that ATH Móvil is part of the Giving Tuesday movement in Puerto Rico and through its ‘Donate’ feature it continues to make it easier for nonprofit organizations to obtain funds easily, quickly, and safely, contributing to sustaining their operations.”

“We’re pleased to see how our technology and innovation serve to demonstrate the great generosity of our people,” she said.

The organizations that participarted in GivingTuesday Puerto Rico’s fundraising efforts were:

  1. 5 Sentidos

  2. Abre Puerto Rico – CIPP

  3. Adopta Ahora

  4. Albanistería en la Brega

  5. Alianza de Autismo de Puerto Rico

  6. Alianza para la Paz Social (ALAPÁS)

  7. Alianza para un Puerto Rico sin Drogas

  8. Andanza

  9. Apoyo Legal al Emprendimiento Comunitario

  10. Asesores Financieros Comunitarios

  11. Asociación de la Distrofia Muscular (MDA)

  12. Ballets de San Juan

  13. Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico

  14. Basura Cero Puerto Rico

  15. Boys & Girls Club de Puerto Rico, Inc.

  16. Brigadas Comunitarias Inc.

  17. Caras con Causa (Caras of the Americas)

  18. Caribe Girl Scouts Council

  19. Casa Amor Fe y Esperanza (CAFE)

  20. Casa sin Fronteras

  21. Centro de Economía Creativa

  22. Centro de Periodismo Investigativo

  23. Centro Educativo Joaquina de Vedruna

  24. Centro para Emprendedores

  25. Centro para Puerto Rico (Fundación Sila M. Calderón)

  26. Centros Sor Isolina Ferré

  27. ChangeMaker Foundation

  28. Ciencia Puerto Rico

  29. Comedores Sociales de Puerto Rico

  30. Conservation Opportunity

  31. Coro de Niños de San Juan

  32. CRECE – Centro de Renovación, Excelencia y Crecimiento Económico

  33. EcoExploratorio: Museo de Ciencias de Puerto Rico

  34. Editorial de la Universidad de Puerto Rico

  35. ELI Foundation Puerto Rico

  36. Escuela Mayagüezana de Ballet, Artes y Educación, Eugenio María de Hostos (EMBAE)

  37. Escuela Montessori San Cristóbal

  38. Fundación Agenda Ciudadana

  39. Fundación Alas a la Mujer

  40. Fundación Atención Atención

  41. Fundación de Mujeres en Puerto Rico

  42. Fundación Dr. John A. & Virginia Smith

  43. Fundación Génesis

  44. Fundación Hogar Niñito Jesús / Hogar Niñito Jesús

  45. Fundación Hope

  46. Fundación Monte Azul

  47. Fundación Música y País

  48. Fundación por la Arquitectura

  49. Fundación Puertorriqueña del Riñón

  50. Fundación Santa María de los Ángeles

  51. Fundación Stefano Steenbakkers Betancourt

  52. Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico

  53. Hermanas Misioneras de los Sagrados Corazones de Jesús y María

  54. Hogar Cuna de San Cristóbal

  55. Hogar de Niños Regazo de Paz

  56. Hogar Forjadores de Esperanza

  57. Hogar Ruth para Mujeres Maltratadas

  58. Hogares Teresa Toda Hnos. Carmelitas Teresas de San José

  59. Iniciativa Comunitaria

  60. Institute for Socio-Ecological Research

  61. Instituto Nueva Escuela

  62. Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico

  63. Integro Foundation

  64. Invest Puerto Rico

  65. Jane Stern Dorado Community Library

  66. La Maraña

  67. Lectores para el futuro

  68. Mar Educados

  69. Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción

  70. Mujeres de Islas

  71. Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

  72. Museo de Las Américas

  73. Niños de Nueva Esperanza

  74. Organización Pro Ambiente Sustentable (OPAS)

  75. OverComing Adversities

  76. Para Servirle Puerto Rico

  77. PECES: Programa de Educación Comunal de Entrega y Servicio

  78. Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services

  79. Programa del Adolescente de Naranjito

  80. Programa del Estuario de la Bahía de San Juan

  81. PRoTechos

  82. Puerto Rico Rise Up

  83. Recinto Universitario de Mayagüez de la UPFR

  84. Rising Stars Foundation

  85. Robinson School

  86. San Agustin Del Coqui (C.A.S.A.)

  87. Sato Care Alliance

  88. Scuba Dogs Society

  89. SFM Charities

  90. Sociedad Ambiente Marino

  91. Sociedad Americana Contra el Cáncer de Puerto Rico

  92. Sociedad Ornitológica Puertorriqueña (SOPI PR)

  93. Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño

  94. Special Olympics Puerto Rico

  95. Taller Comunidad La Goyco

  96. Techos Pa’ Mi Gente

  97. Universidad de Puerto Rico

  98. Universidad de Puerto Rico en Ponce

  99. Universidad de Puerto Rico, Recinto de Río Piedras

  100. Universidad del Sagrado Corazón

  101. Vitrina Solidaria

  102. Vivo Alliance Foundation (Vivo Alliance)

GivingTuesday Puerto Rico opens registry of solidarity initiatives for ’22
October 14, 2022

