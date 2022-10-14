GivingTuesday Puerto Rico opens registry of solidarity initiatives for ’22

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

This year, GivingTuesday will be held Nov. 29, after Thanksgiving, organizers said.

The Alliance for the Development of the Puerto Rican Third Sector (ADTSP, in Spanish) announced the opening of the registry of nonprofit organizations and solidarity projects in line with the GivingTuesday Puerto Rico movement.

The movement, which has had an official presence in Puerto Rico since 2017, announced the availability of a series of virtual training videos that they have offered in recent years, with which organizations can develop their fundraising projects and solidarity initiatives.

In addition, the organization shared access to the global movement’s free tool bank, manuals and guides for individuals, nonprofits, and businesses through this link, to provide ideas to help organize the community for this worldwide celebration of generosity.

The ADTSP, the entity promoting the movement in Puerto Rico, also announced the new composition of its Board of Directors. The nonprofit’s new governing body includes Gionira Blanco-Hernández, Lizannette Morales-Crespo and Donald Carlos Escudero-Rivera.