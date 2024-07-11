Global 1080 Business Solutions launches new consulting division

Raúl Burgos, president of Global 1080 Business Solutions

The firm’s new arm offers a suite of services designed to provide value to small- and mid-sized enterprises.

Global 1080 Business Solutions has announced the launch of its new division, G1080 Consulting, aimed at offering an “online experienced, cost-effective and tailored business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).”

G1080 Consulting leverages Global 1080 Business Solutions’ resources and business expertise to provide experienced ad-hoc consulting services through its online platform, catering to a wide range of business needs and budgets, explained Raúl Burgos, president of Global 1080 Business Solutions.

“As businesses of all sizes navigate the challenges of an ever-changing Puerto Rican economic landscape, G1080 Consulting steps in to provide SMEs with easy, affordable access to top-tier consulting services that were previously only accessible to larger corporations,” he said.

With an online proposition focusing on affordability, accessibility and customized solutions, G1080 Consulting aims to empower SMEs to thrive and grow in today’s competitive marketplace, Burgos added.

“We are excited to introduce G1080 Consulting as an accessible and cost-effective consulting alternative for the small and medium-sized businesses in Puerto Rico, which account for almost 94% of all active businesses on the island,” he said.

“Our team focuses on helping SMEs achieve their goals, optimize their operations and drive growth. From our experience providing consultancy and mentorship to this business segment in various stages of development and in different markets, we have witnessed how they can struggle to find quick access to the right level of support that fits their limited budgets and critical timing,” said Burgos.

With 55% of all active businesses in Puerto Rico having fewer than five employees, “it’s evident that many businesses are struggling to get the operational support they need to be competitive, grow and achieve long-term success,” said Burgos, whose professional track record includes heading businesses of varying sizes in Puerto Rico.

“Their requests typically are to address specific urgent business needs that traditional consultancy firms cannot or will not support; but we can and will. G1080 Consulting is here to fill that space and serve that need,” said Burgos.

In Puerto Rico, the United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish), Parallel18 acceleration program participants, and the San Juan municipal government’s economic development program will have access to special rates for general business consultancy starting this month, the executive added.

G1080 Consulting offers a suite of services, including market expansion strategies, revenue improvement tactics, expense reduction analysis (ERA), guidance on sales improvement and distribution channel development, digital transformation, streamlining logistics and effective supply chain management and developing customer service strategies.

“We’re confident in our ability to provide value to SMEs by offering an initial 30-minute consultation free of charge. Business consulting is what we do best, and we want to be a partner to their success,” said Burgos.