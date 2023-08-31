Global 1080s Business Fables — Adding wisdom

Age brings experience and invaluable expertise to companies. (Credit: Casimirokt | Dreamstime.com)

*Editor’s Note: This is the fifth installment in a series of “fables” meant to teach a lesson. In this case, a business lesson about the impact of adding wisdom and experience to your workforce.

Once upon a time, in a small but rapidly growing town named Futureville, there was a startup called “InnovateNow.” It was founded by young entrepreneurs who had innovative ideas and energy, and the company quickly established a strong reputation for its advanced tech solutions. However, the rapid pace of growth was posing some challenges, especially in managing complex projects and handling client relations.

Recognizing this, the CEO, Emily, had an idea. She knew that experience comes with age and that older employees might bring the depth of knowledge and expertise that the company needed to navigate its growth. Emily decided to focus on hiring seasoned professionals to balance the youthful dynamism of her team.

Emily hired George, a project manager with more than 30 years of experience in the tech industry. He had led multiple projects and had a deep understanding of the market. Emily also hired Maria, a former customer service executive known for her exceptional people skills, to lead the client relations department.

Author Raúl Burgos is the president of the consulting firm Global 1080 Business Solutions. He has more than 30 years of experience with startups, holding multiple C-level roles across the U.S. and Latin America.

The benefits of these hiring decisions became evident quickly. George’s extensive experience allowed him to effectively manage and streamline the project processes. He introduced risk management strategies and taught the team valuable project planning techniques that significantly improved their project delivery timelines and reduced cost overruns.

Maria, with her vast customer service experience, transformed the company’s client relations approach. She provided training to the team, introducing them to strategies to deal with difficult situations, improving communication skills, and emphasizing the importance of empathy in customer interactions.

Furthermore, the older employees brought a sense of stability and calm to the company. They served as mentors to the younger employees, sharing their wisdom, experiences and lessons learned over the years. This boosted morale and helped foster a culture of mutual respect and continuous learning.

InnovateNow began to see significant improvements in its operations. Projects were executed more efficiently, and customer satisfaction ratings rose. The employee turnover rate also dropped, as younger employees valued the mentorship and stability provided by their older colleagues.

Emily’s decision to hire older employees turned out to be a game-changer for InnovateNow. Their wisdom, experience and patience enriched the company culture and significantly improved operations. This story demonstrates that age diversity can be a great asset to a company, offering unique perspectives, experiences and skills that can drive a company’s success.Global 1080 Business Solutions understands the challenges and benefits of multigenerational workforce management. Let’s chat! Find out more at www.global1080.com or contact us at info@global1080.com.