Global Entrepreneurship Week slated for Nov. 13-19

Denisse Rodríguez-Colón, executive director of Colmena66.

Puerto Rico’s business ecosystem is gearing up for the launch of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) taking place Nov. 13-10, serving as a prologue to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress – LATAM, organizers announced.

GEW is a global event held annually in November, uniting more than 170 countries, and engaging more than 9 million participants worldwide.

In Puerto Rico, this initiative is spearheaded by Carlos Jiménez of YEES, the state coordinator for GEW, and collaboratively supported by organizations such as the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust and its Colmena66 program, known for facilitating entrepreneurship with its Network of Business Support Organizations.

This year, four municipalities — Caguas, San Juan, Carolina and Toa Baja — are joining the Global Entrepreneurship Week. The local agenda features more than 100 events, many of which are free to participants, and will reach across the entire archipelago.

GEW 2023 distinguishes will be focused on technology applied to entrepreneurship, particularly showcasing the use of Artificial Intelligence in businesses. Additionally, a range of activities have been designed for diverse audiences, including sessions on Youth Entrepreneurship Public Policy, events focused on women entrepreneurs, and workshops tailored to cooperative and regional sectors, spanning from Culebra to Mayagüez, with events in the mountainous areas.

“Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is a melting pot of innovation and economic development,” said Carlos Jimenez from YEES. “This year, Global Entrepreneurship Week not only celebrates entrepreneurship, but also lays the foundation for the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Congress — LATAM. We’re committed to delivering an enriching and diverse experience that caters to the needs of our entrepreneurs at every stage of their development.”

Meanwhile, Denisse Rodríguez, executive director of Colmena66, added: ”At Colmena66 we recognize the importance of a supportive community in fostering entrepreneurship and driving Puerto Rico’s economic development. Events like Global Entrepreneurship Week accelerate the connection of our local entrepreneurs through activities that educate and inspire them to maximize their potential, thereby strengthening Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

More than 60 local organizations, spanning universities, nonprofits, financial institutions, private companies, and government entities, have collaborated to organize a series of in-person and virtual activities. These activities, totaling more than 100, cover a wide spectrum of topics, from the pre-seed phase to exit and succession strategies for family businesses, to growth and innovation.

Spaces are limited, and prior registration is required. For more information, contact (787) 209-9800 or email info@yeespr.net.