Global Import Products honored for outstanding business development

NIMB Staff March 13, 2025
Abdiel Torres, co-founder of Global Import Products, accepts the award.
The Yauco, Puerto Rico-based food distributor has expanded rapidly since 2022.

Global Import Products, a food distribution company based in Yauco, has received the Outstanding Business Development Award from FirstBank and the Minority Business Development Agency Business Center Puerto Rico.

The award, managed by Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico, recognizes the company’s growth and commitment to excellence in the industry.

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneurs Abdiel Torres and Henry Pagán, Global Import Products started with only two warehouse employees, the owners and a secretary.

It has since grown into a competitive player in the local food distribution sector, expanding its team to include office professionals, salespeople, drivers and warehouse personnel. The company has achieved an annual sales growth rate of approximately 60%, strengthening its position despite competition from large, established distributors.

“The development and growth of clients like Global Import Products reinforce our commitment to continue providing SMEs with financial products and solutions,” said Ildefonso Rodríguez-Troche, vice president of FirstBank’s Small Business Unit. “As we see how their focus on excellence and innovation has allowed them to stand out in the food distribution industry, we’re proud to be part of their journey. This recognition reflects the company’s effort, vision and commitment — values that FirstBank celebrates and supports.”

Global Import Products specializes in the direct delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables and is planning to expand its offerings to include dairy products.

“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to efficiency and service excellence,” said Torres, upon receiving the award. “We will continue focusing on our innovative vision to meet the needs of the local market and strengthen our presence in the industry.”

NIMB Staff
