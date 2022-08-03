GM Sectec becomes American Hospital Association service provider

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Héctor Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Sectec.

San Juan-based cybersecurity firm GM Sectec announced it has become an American Hospital Association preferred cybersecurity service provider for two “high priority” cybersecurity and operational areas for healthcare institutions and hospitals: data protection as a service and cyber defense payment risk services.

“Cybercrime is increasing exponentially, and healthcare institutions and business associates are well-aware that they are the highest profile targets. Cyber criminals via ransomware and DDoS attacks have and will continue to cause significant impact to patient healthcare, revenue streams and operational demands,” said GM Sectec President Héctor Guillermo Martínez.

“GM Sectec will be providing AHA members with two fundamental services that can strengthen cyber defenses and operational resiliency. Our Data Protection-as-a-Service, called Data Preserve and powered by Metallic, provides the capabilities and managed services to backup, protect, and recover 100% of the institution’s ePHI, as mandated by HIPAA Security Rule, and minimize impact patient healthcare services and thwart ransomware extortion demands,” he said.

“Our Cyber Defense Payment Risk Services leverages GM Sectec’s extensive compliance, governance, fraud, and cybersecurity experience and teams for proactive consulting and investigative response in protecting critical payment and revenue systems,” Martínez added.

The American Hospital Association is the national organization that represents some 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care and 43,000 individual members.