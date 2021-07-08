GM Sectec expands cybersecurity services to Iraq

Héctor Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Sectec.

Cybersecurity firm GM Sectec announced the expansion of its services to Iraq with the commencement of the card production certification process for a card embossing company in that country.

“We’re pleased to begin business on the other side of the world, starting in Iraq, a country well known for its rich history and oil-based economy, thus achieving another milestone for our corporation,” said GM Sectec President Guillermo Martínez.

“Being one of only a few companies certified by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) positions us one step ahead in terms of protecting the data of cardholders who make payments using credit and debit cards and whose trustworthiness could be breached by threat actors,” said Martínez.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Iraq is part of a region called CEMEA (Central Europe, Middle East and Africa), which is characterized by handling a high number of transactions when compared to the rest of the world, which makes it vulnerable to any type of cyberattack, he said.

“At GM Sectec, we’re focused on ensuring protection against fraud in the card payment industry, including new certifications channels to improve data security in companies that transmit and/or store cardholder data,” said Martínez.

GM Sectec has more than 50,000 customers worldwide and has been recognized for its high standards of security, availability and confidentiality, and has passed the strictest world-class certifications, such as: SOC 2 Type 2 Service Organization, CSAA Certified, PCI Qualified Security Assessor, PCI Approved Scanning Vendor, PCI Point-to-Point-Encryption (P2PE), PCI PIN, PCI 3DS, SSF, PFI, UL Listed, and FIRST members, the company said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.