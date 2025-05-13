GM Sectec promotes cleanup day in Loíza, Río Grande for Earth Day

About 20 GM Sectec employees took part in the cleanup near the Herrera Bridge between Loíza and Río Grande.

The cybersecurity firm organized the environmental initiative in Puerto Rico and abroad.

GM Sectec, a Puerto Rican cybersecurity firm, organized a cleanup event at the Herrera Bridge area on the border of Loíza and Río Grande in observance of Earth Day.

The initiative involved plogging — a combination of jogging or walking while collecting litter — and included about 20 employee volunteers. The company supplied materials and coordinated the effort as part of its corporate social responsibility program.

“As a Puerto Rican company, we feel a deep commitment to the well-being of our community and the preservation of our natural resources,” said José Pulido, vice president of talent and culture at GM Sectec International.

“This plogging activity is a tangible way to contribute to the cleanup and conservation of an area so important to Puerto Rico’s natural beauty,” he added.

The event took place simultaneously at GM Sectec’s international locations, including Brazil, Mexico, the United States, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile and Colombia.

The company thanked local municipalities for providing a waste collection truck, which assisted with proper disposal of the collected material.

The cleanup is one of several initiatives GM Sectec has undertaken to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship in Puerto Rico over its 55-year history.