González Trading expands footprint, becomes Teselta

Teselta CEO José Manuel Baeza.

Puerto Rican company González Trading announced the acquisition of companies PowerGen in Panama and Renta Unida in Costa Rica to consolidate its operations in Latin America under a new corporate identity, Teselta.

“For the past 60 years, our family business has successfully equipped the industries that drive Puerto Rico’s economy, including construction, manufacturing, food distribution and agriculture,” said Teselta CEO José Manuel Baeza.

“Now, under Teselta, we’re expanding our footprint in the region to position ourselves as a multilatina that, from its headquarters in Puerto Rico, aspires to become a leader in the sector,” he said.

Founded in 1963, the new Teselta is dedicated to the sale, rental and maintenance of industrial machinery such as electric power generators, forklifts, construction and agricultural equipment and aerial equipment (lifts). In 2020, the company expanded operations to the Dominican Republic, consolidating its presence in the Caribbean.

Teselta’s product line includes exclusive distribution of such leading brands as John Deere construction and agricultural machinery, as well as Toyota, Raymond and Clark forklifts.

It also distributes JLG and Genie aerial equipment and represents the Generac and Hipower electric generator brands, as well as other industrial equipment such as Wacker Neuson, Chicago Pneumatic and Multiquip, among others.

Teselta also represents John Deere equipment that can get remote maintenance diagnostics and the remote-control operation of the DaVinci model of the JLG brand scissor lifts, Baeza said.

“The current value of our fleet of equipment for sale and rent exceeds $140 million,” he noted.

“At Teselta we’re proud to be able to offer our clients throughout the region access to the best equipment with the most advanced technology. To do this, we invest more than $20 million annually to keep our rental equipment fleet up to date and ensure the availability of the machinery that our customers need to manage their businesses,” Baeza said.

Teselta has a workforce of 300 people, distributed among the four markets where it operates: Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Panama.

“We are excited to usher in this exciting stage in the history of a company that has distinguished itself for the excellence of its service during these 60 years,” Baeza said.

“With the support of the Teselta Brigade, the commitment of our business partners, and the advanced technology of the leading brands we represent, we’re prepared to continue growing and solidify our leadership for the next 60 years,” said Baeza.