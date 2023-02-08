Gov’t agencies call out to business sector to participate in ’22 Census

From left: Lisa Donaldson, head of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Economic Management Division and Omari Wooden, assistant to the Head of the Outreach Division for Data Users and Respondents address event attendees.

Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR), Colmena66, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), and the U.S. Census Bureau held a meeting aimed at members of the island’s business ecosystem to call on local businesses to participate in the 2022 Economic Census, which must be completed before March 15.

“As members of the business ecosystem in Puerto Rico, we have joined efforts to together inform and educate about the importance of local businesses and companies participating in the 2022 Economic Census,” said Alma Frontera, the FPR’s vice president of operations and programs.

“This tool provides detailed statistics vital for economic development, business decisions, and strategic planning. To work on solutions to economic challenges, it is necessary to know the current state of business in Puerto Rico,” she said. “Especially, after the multiple natural events that we have faced since the last census was carried out.”

Recently, the Census Bureau announced the beginning of data collection for the 2022 Economic Census at the United States level, so that businesses and companies throughout the nation, including Puerto Rico, will begin to receive invitations to respond online to the economic census and will have until March 15 to submit their responses.

The economic census measures businesses and the U.S. economy every five years.

“The Economic Census is the most comprehensive measure of the U.S. economy. The statistics that are compiled in it provide public policy makers with the necessary information to make sound and accurate programmatic decisions,” said Nick Orsini, associate director of Economic Programs at the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Business and trade associations, along with Chambers of Commerce, rely on Economic Census data to gauge organizational structures and product trends. In addition, individual companies and businesses use Economic Census data to make strategic decisions such as where to locate or expand their business, capital investments, and product development,” he said.