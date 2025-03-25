Gov’t agencies, towns recognized for digital transformation efforts

Culebra Mayor Edilberto “Junito” Romero-Llovet. The municipality was recognized for excellence in digital services at the Granicus 2025 conference.

Puerto Rico officials were honored for innovation in public service and technology at the Granicus Customer Conference.

Public sector officials were honored for their leadership in technology and service innovation during the 2025 Granicus Customer Conference, held recently at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The event, themed “The new era of digital government,” brought together more than 260 officials and technology experts to discuss modernization strategies and the adoption of new digital tools in public administration.

“Our goal is to equip government employees with digital tools that optimize their processes and align with current needs,” said Amir Capriles, chief revenue officer of Granicus, a company that provides public sector technology and customer engagement solutions.

Participants attended sessions on artificial intelligence in government, regulatory compliance, municipal leadership in the digital age and smart city development. The conference focused on innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency and foster stronger citizen engagement.

Granicus presented awards in five categories, recognizing both state agencies and municipalities for excellence in digital transformation:

State government awardees

Digital services : Puerto Rico Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF, in Spanish), and the Public Housing Administration

: Puerto Rico Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF, in Spanish), and the Public Housing Administration Operational excellence : Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority

: Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority Digital transformation : Administration for the Care and Comprehensive Development of Children (Acuden, in Spanish)

: Administration for the Care and Comprehensive Development of Children (Acuden, in Spanish) Citizen engagement: Puerto Rico Insurance Commissioner’s Office

Municipal awardees

Digital services : Culebra, Cayey, Guaynabo, Carolina, San Juan

: Culebra, Cayey, Guaynabo, Carolina, San Juan Operational excellence : San Lorenzo, Canóvanas

: San Lorenzo, Canóvanas Digital transformation : Aguadilla, Naranjito, Vega Baja

: Aguadilla, Naranjito, Vega Baja Citizen engagement : Toa Alta

: Toa Alta Trailblazer award: Caguas

“We congratulate all the government agencies and municipalities recognized at this conference. We thank each official who works to promote the modernization of government operations for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans,” said Viviana Dávila, vice president of Customer Experience at Granicus 2025.

The event concluded with a networking session where public officials and technology leaders explored future collaborations to drive digital transformation on the island.