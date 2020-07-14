Gov’t extends deadline to submit RFQ for PROtech project in Yabucoa

July 14, 2020 48

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce announced it has extended the deadline for companies interested in the development of the PROtech project in Yabucoa to submit their Requests for Qualifications.

“After announcing last week the start of the process to receive Requests for Qualification applications for PROtech’s conceptual development, we decided to extend the deadline to complete the process,” Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

The process to register and submit questions will now be extended to July 28. Questions will be answered on July 31. Companies interested in participating in the RFQ have until Aug. 21 to complete the process, he said.

“We believe this change will allow more interested companies to show their interest in the development of this comprehensive and innovative project that will use the water from the Yabucoa coast and the energy it produces to develop multiple eco-friendly and scientific research projects. Once this phase concludes, we hope to start the RFP process in September,” said Laboy.

PROtech’s master plan is similar to an existing project in Hawaii. Based on this model, Technical Consulting, Estudios Técnicos, Makai Engineering and Integra, carried out a feasibility study in Puerto Rico. It is estimated that some $300 million will be needed to build the entire project.