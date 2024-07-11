Gov’t moves forward on $79M revamp of Roosey Roads electrical grid

The Naval Station Roosevelt Roads served as a military installation from its development in the 1940s until its closure on March 31, 2004. (Credit: Local Redevelopment Authority for Roosevelt Roads)

The federal funds were allocated to restore and modernize the related infrastructure at the former naval base.

The Roosevelt Roads Local Redevelopment Authority (LRA) has announced “significant progress” in rehabilitating its electrical infrastructure, which was severely affected by Hurricane María, with an investment of some $79 million in federal funds.

As a result of collaborative efforts between the LRA; the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3); the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA); and consulting firm Gvelop LLC, the total allocation of funds for the restoration and mitigation of the electrical distribution system has “significantly increased,” said Joel A. Pizá, executive director of the LRA.

On July 30, 2021, FEMA approved Project #95275, obligating nearly $34 million under the alternate procedures of the Public Assistance (PA) program.

“The perseverance and ongoing commitment of the LRA, as well as the technical support of its consultants, resulted in the approval of an additional $14 million to add mitigation and resilience measures, raising the total amount allocated to $47.6 million,” said Pizá.

The LRA recently requested a transfer to share obligated funds from other projects, as authorized under Section 428 of the Stafford Act, to inject an additional $32.1 million into the Roosevelt Roads project.

This will result in a total obligation of $79.7 million in federal funds for the restoration of the electrical distribution system at the former naval base in Ceiba.

The project seeks to improve energy efficiency by implementing advanced technologies to optimize energy consumption, improve the consistency and safety of the area’s electrical supply, prepare the infrastructure to support future projects, and build a “robust” infrastructure resistant to climatic events. The improvements are expected to create a favorable environment for new investments, promoting the economic and touristic development of the Roosevelt Roads community, government officials said.

“This ambitious project is currently in the architecture and engineering design stage and in environmental consultations and permitting with FEMA and COR3,” said Pizá.

Local design firm CMA Architects & Engineers LLC is leading the redesign and modernization of the electrical distribution system to create a “cutting-edge model” that guarantees efficient and reliable supply for future projects at the Roosevelt Roads site.

The integration of hurricane-resistant design and modern construction techniques will also increase the durability and lifespan of the electrical system components.

“The improvements to the electrical infrastructure will mark a significant milestone on the path to the recovery and sustainable development of Roosevelt Roads and will serve as the backbone for reliable electricity service to our community,” said Pizá. “The allocation of additional funds will enable the LRA to complete the proposed elements in the scope of work, including additional mitigation and resilience improvements as recommended by the design firm.”

“With this, the LRA reaffirms its commitment to the comprehensive rehabilitation of the region, ensuring a promising future for all residents, visitors, and future generations,” added Pizá.

COR3 Executive Director Manuel A. Laboy emphasized the project’s importance: “The reconstruction of the electrical system in Roosevelt Roads is vital to drive the socioeconomic redevelopment of the area. The increase in the allocation of funds by FEMA will allow the implementation of risk mitigation measures that will provide greater resilience to the electrical infrastructure to avoid severe damage in case of a natural disaster.”

Laboy also noted that COR3 has “disbursed approximately $7.6 million through the Working Capital Advance (WCA) pilot program, and we will continue to assist the leadership of LRA so that this work is completed and beneficial to the people.” He added that the LRA may eventually request an additional disbursement through the WCA pilot program to continue advancing the project.