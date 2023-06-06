Gov’t opens 2nd phase of Voluntary Transition Program for Prepa employees

The period for Prepa employees to request the VTP begins with the approval of the administrative order and ends on June 26.

Puerto Rico’s Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish), on behalf of the Government of Puerto Rico, recently issued Administrative Order 2023-003 to establish a second phase of the Voluntary Transition Program (VTP) for Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) employees.

“We consider it necessary to offer PREPA employees the opportunity to take advantage of a new phase of the Voluntary Transition Program so that they can benefit from the incentives that the program offers,” said AAFAF Executive Director Omar J. Marrero. “This way, we offer an additional alternative to those employees interested in moving to a new phase in their professional careers.”

Marrero said that the VTP benefits include: an economic incentive equivalent to six months’ salary, a settlement for vacation leave and accumulated overtime, as well as a $600 incentive for health-related expenses.

“AAFAF considers it necessary and appropriate to give PREPA employees the opportunity to take advantage of this Voluntary Transition Program and benefit from the incentives it offers,” the AAFAF director said.

“This has the purpose of addressing in a fiscally responsible manner the PREPA reorganization process in conjunction with the transition process of the generating fleet to Genera Puerto Rico,” Marrero added, referring to the 10-year agreement that the public power corporation signed with the New Fortress Energy subsidiary to operate and finally decommission Prepa’s aging power plants.

Under the program, eligible employees are those who occupy career positions with regular or transitional status. On the other hand, the VTP excludes employees whose salaries are paid in whole or in part with federal funds.

Any employee in a position of trust would also be excluded, unless they have the right to reinstatement to a career position before becoming a program participant, Marrero said.