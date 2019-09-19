Gov’t proposes new rate structure for P.R./Vieques/Culebra ferry service

September 19, 2019 1192

The Maritime Transportation Authority is proposing a change the fare structure for ferry service between Puerto Rico and the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra that would charge non-residents $11.25 per trip. Fares for residents of the two islands would remain the same.

The proposed revisions also call for hikes on fees charged to transport vehicles to and from the islands: Small and medium cars that currently pay as much as $15 per trip would pay $50 from Friday to Sunday and $40 Monday through Thursday.

According to a public notice published today, the agency also announced the proposed changes would go into effect no later than Jan. 1, 2020.

Furthermore, the agency is proposing moving its current terminal located at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base in Ceiba to an area adjacent to it.

“The MTA also proposes the relocation of the current terminal located at the Isabel Segunda Pier in Vieques to new facilities at the Mosquito Pier in Vieques. The proposed facilities will provide greater comfort, security and better service to our users,” the agency said in a full-page advertisement published in one of the main circulation newspapers.

According to the proposed fare structure, Vieques and Culebra residents would continue paying $2 and $2.25 per trip, respectively. Children under 11 and adults 60-74 would pay $1 per trip, while seniors 75 and older would travel for free.

Meanwhile, non-residents would pay $11.25 per trip to either island from Puerto Rico. Children under 11 would pay $6 and adults 60-74 would pay $1 per trip, while seniors 75 and older would travel for free, according to the notice.

The proposed changes will be discussed during public hearings on Oct. 8 in Ceiba’s Multiuse Center, on Oct. 9 in Culebra and Oct. 11 in Vieques, according to the notice.