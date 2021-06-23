Type to search

Gov’t sponsoring job fair seeking 4K restaurant workers

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio June 23, 2021
Available jobs include customer service, cooks, waiters, managerial and supervisory positions, technical services, administrative staff, financial analysts, accounting, among others. (Credit: blurf | Dreamstime.com)

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), through its Labor Development Program, will be holding a job recruitment fair to fill 4,000 restaurant jobs, the agency announced.

The event — organized in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (ASORE, in Spanish) and the Department of Labor and Human Resources— will take place June 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. Registration will be done online.

“There are several job opportunities in the restaurant industry today. This recruitment fair sponsored by the DDEC’s Labor Development Program represents a great opportunity for both employers and the working class to join the working world,” said José E. Vázquez-Barquet, president of ASORE.

“Our commitment is to contribute to the normalization process in a safe, effective, and fair way. One way to contribute to strengthening the economy is through job creation,” he said.

Available jobs include customer service, cooks, waiters, managerial and supervisory positions, technical services, administrative staff, financial analysts, accounting, among others.

Participating restaurants are: All Around Consultants; Antonino’s Pizza; Barrachina Restaurant; Buns Burger; Casa Mofongo; Cayo Caribe; Chillis; Church’s; El Mesón Sandwiches; El Yunque Treehouse Restaurant; Ichiban; IHOP; José Santiago Inc.; KFC; Katrina Restaurant; Longhorn; McDonald’s; Mendez & Co.; Olive Garden, PF Chang’s; Piu Bello Gelato; Pizza Hut; Pollo Tropical; Popeye’s; Red Lobster; Romano’s Macaroni Grill; Subway; Sweet & Fit Temptations; Taco Bell; The Sand and the Sea; and, Wendy’s.

