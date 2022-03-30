Gov’t working with Apple to integrate Puerto Rico driver’s licenses, ID’s into Wallet app

The feature will allow Puerto Rico residents “to securely and conveniently add their driver’s license or state IDs to Apple Wallet.” (Credit: Transversospinales | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS) and the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish) are working with Apple to integrate driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet in the future, PRITS Interim Director Nannette Martínez-Ortiz announced.

The feature will allow Puerto Rico residents “to securely and conveniently add their driver’s license or state IDs to Apple Wallet,” she said.

Once available in Puerto Rico, it will enable an easy travel experience, as residents will be able to safely present their driver’s licenses or state ID at select TSA airport security checkpoints through a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch.

This initiative does not replace the DTOP CESCO Digital nor the use of the license in that app, but rather adds another way for Apple users to present their ID card “safely and quickly,” she said.

“Security and privacy are a top priority for us as we continue to advance our technological footprint,” she said.

State IDs and driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet will take advantage of the security and privacy already built into iPhone and Apple Watch. Neither the government of Puerto Rico nor Apple will know when or where residents present their IDs, and any identity data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft.

Furthermore, information is also all shared digitally, so there is no need for residents to show or hand over their device to present an ID.

“At DTOP, we are constantly providing tools to make life easier and safer for our citizens and continue to work together with PRITS to advance the technology we offer. This is another project that will benefit Puerto Ricans, adding in a tool to improve quality of life. We will continue innovating to enhance Puerto Rico’s digitalization,” said DTOP Secretary Eileen M. Vélez-Vega.

PRITS and DTOP will disclose further details once the feature is available to Puerto Rico residents, the government officials said.