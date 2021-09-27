Granja Avícola Pujols launches Eco Natural organic fertilizer

From left: Obed Pujols and Yanice Deynes.

Granja Avícola Pujols, based in the town of San Sebastián and dedicated to the production of eggs marketed under the Del País brand, announced the launch of Eco Natural, the first organic fertilizer based on chicken manure produced locally that will be sold exclusively in Walmart stores islandwide.

Yanice Deynes, president of Granja Avícola Pujols, which produces approximately 30,000 eggs daily, explained that the fertilizer based on chicken manure “is made through a 100% biological and ecological process, with the highest quality standards through aerated composting pile that is later sifted to perfection, so it provides nutrients to the soil, improving its chemical, physical and biological characteristics for all types of crops.”

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=771547&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=771547&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" alt="i" width="301" height="251"/></a>

“We’re very grateful to Walmart for allowing us to reach consumers through their stores. This type of initiatives focused on helping the Puerto Rican company demonstrate Walmart’s commitment to continue investing in companies here,” said Deynes, adding that Eco Natural is available exclusively in the chain’s stores in seven and 25-pound packages.

Deynes, who together with her husband, Obed Pujols, founded the business in 2009, said that, among other benefits, Eco Natural fertilizer “is free of chemicals, heavy metals and pathogenic microorganisms, it restores vitality to plants, improves the soil and ensures the consumption of healthier food. In addition, it is enriched with calcium, to favor the growth and development of the roots and collaborate in the rigidity of the plants.”

The idea of ​​producing this new fertilizer arose in 2013 as the solution to use the approximately 8,000 pounds of chicken manure that is generated daily on the farm, since in addition to saving the operational costs related to its disposal in an industrial landfill, the business could be diversified to produce compost based on this waste, which in other countries in the world is classified as the perfect compost if it is processed properly.

A fter three years of research and standardization of processes, the company was ready to introduce Eco Natural to the market in 2017, when Hurricane María caused the loss of all the accumulated material, pushing the launch back to this year.

The executive acknowledged the help of the Puerto Rico Agriculture Department, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its umbrella agencies — Farm Service Agency, Rural Development and National Resources Conservation Services — and the Puerto Rico Small Business Technology and Development Center “for guiding and accompanying us in this process that concludes today with the launching of Eco Natural.”

“Likewise, we wish to acknowledge Joaquín Chong, PhD., for collaborating in the investigation and standardization of processes, and the municipality of San Sebastián, since we serve as receiving farm for the wood of trees, which we shred for the composting process,” she added.

Granja Avícola Pujols expects to export Eco Natural organic fertilizer in coming months.