Green House opens cannabis dispensary in Ponce with certification event

While this is the only Green House location on the island for now, a second dispensary is in the pipeline to open in December in the area’s northern region.

Green House, the recently inaugurated medical cannabis dispensary in Ponce, will be providing orientation and facilitating the certification process for patients as part of a special opening offer on June 6, company officials announced.

Through its Canna Facilitator program, Green House’s specialized staff will be offering orientation services, medical recommendations, certification from the Puerto Rico Health Department, for new patients and for those who wish to renew their licenses or are part of a medical tourism program.

“We understand the need of our Ponce community and adjacent areas to have access to this revolutionary medicinal alternative to alleviate their health conditions,” said Héctor Rivera-González, owner of Green House.

The new dispensary spans 3,200 square feet and has generated six new since opening, with the goal of pushing that number to 13, News is my Business confirmed.

While this is the only Green House location on the island for now, a second dispensary is in the pipeline to open in December in the area’s northern region.

For more details about the certification process and to start the procedure online. The website also offers the option of paying online or visiting the dispensary to do so.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.