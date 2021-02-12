Growth Digital to represent Google’s advertising solutions in Puerto Rico

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Growth Digital, a digital advertising company, announced it is now the new Google Media sales representative in Puerto Rico.

This alliance will allow Growth Digital to market Google Ads advertising solutions locally for the growth and development of Puerto Rican advertisers and agencies, the company said.

The main services offered in Puerto Rico are: recommendations on how to optimize campaigns based on business objectives; access to data and insights by industry; access to new advertising solutions betas; and advice in the process of training and certification on the platform Google Advertising.

In addition, by having a team dedicated to the local market, it will provide a more accessible and frequent service to customers, said Growth Digital founders Germán Herebia, CEO, and Agustín Rinaldi, COO.

