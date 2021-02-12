Type to search

In-Brief

Growth Digital to represent Google’s advertising solutions in Puerto Rico

Contributor February 12, 2021
Share

Growth Digital, a digital advertising company, announced it is now the new Google Media sales representative in Puerto Rico.

This alliance will allow Growth Digital to market Google Ads advertising solutions locally for the growth and development of Puerto Rican advertisers and agencies, the company said.

The main services offered in Puerto Rico are: recommendations on how to optimize campaigns based on business objectives; access to data and insights by industry; access to new advertising solutions betas; and advice in the process of training and certification on the platform Google Advertising.

In addition, by having a team dedicated to the local market, it will provide a more accessible and frequent service to customers, said Growth Digital founders Germán Herebia, CEO, and Agustín Rinaldi, COO.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.