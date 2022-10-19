Grupo Colón Gerena donates appliances to families affected by Hurricane Fiona

Grupo Colón Gerena employees deliver appliances to the families in Salinas.

Grupo Colón Gerena, the franchisee in Puerto Rico of the Applebee’s, Longhorn, Olive Garden, Sizzler and Wendy’s restaurants adopted five families that were seriously affected by the passage of Hurricane Fiona through Puerto Rico, donating appliances and other essentials.

“We sympathize with the families who lost their belongings after the atmospheric event. We as a company have a duty to contribute to improving the quality of life of our communities,” said Grupo Colón Gerena President Jorge Colón-Gerena.

“So, we’re stepping up to support them in any situation that negatively affects them. That’s part of our corporate mission, to be by our people’s side and extend a helping hand, when needed,” he said.

The families chosen, made up mostly of mothers who are heads of households with children, are residents of the Playita and Coquí neighborhoods in the municipality of Salinas. Each family identified that they most needed a stove, refrigerator, and mattresses.

This initiative joins the coordination of brigades who deliver lunch that the Colón Gerena Group has been carrying out for the past few weeks, who have visited communities in several towns affected by the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

The municipality of Salinas in southern Puerto Rico was one of the most affected areas and where 30 inches of rain was recorded for the first time. The catastrophic flooding left more than 2,500 homes inundated and families lost everything or partially.