Type to search

In-Brief

Grupo Colón Gerena donates appliances to families affected by Hurricane Fiona

Contributor October 19, 2022
Grupo Colón Gerena employees deliver appliances to the families in Salinas.

Grupo Colón Gerena, the franchisee in Puerto Rico of the Applebee’s, Longhorn, Olive Garden, Sizzler and Wendy’s restaurants adopted five families that were seriously affected by the passage of Hurricane Fiona through Puerto Rico, donating appliances and other essentials.

“We sympathize with the families who lost their belongings after the atmospheric event. We as a company have a duty to contribute to improving the quality of life of our communities,” said Grupo Colón Gerena President Jorge Colón-Gerena.

“So, we’re stepping up to support them in any situation that negatively affects them. That’s part of our corporate mission, to be by our people’s side and extend a helping hand, when needed,” he said.

The families chosen, made up mostly of mothers who are heads of households with children, are residents of the Playita and Coquí neighborhoods in the municipality of Salinas. Each family identified that they most needed a stove, refrigerator, and mattresses.

This initiative joins the coordination of brigades who deliver lunch that the Colón Gerena Group has been carrying out for the past few weeks, who have visited communities in several towns affected by the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

The municipality of Salinas in southern Puerto Rico was one of the most affected areas and where 30 inches of rain was recorded for the first time. The catastrophic flooding left more than 2,500 homes inundated and families lost everything or partially.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Grupo Colón-Gerena renews alliance with Puerto Rican fisheries
Contributor March 10, 2021
Grupo Colón-Gerena donates $12K in food to El Comedor de la Kennedy
Contributor June 3, 2020
SuperMax to temporarily hire 150 Red Lobster, Sizzler employees
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 25, 2020
Restaurant chain owners will cover sales tax on selected menu options
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 9, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Grupo Colón-Gerena renews alliance with Puerto Rican fisheries
Grupo Colón-Gerena donates $12K in food to El Comedor de la Kennedy
SuperMax to temporarily hire 150 Red Lobster, Sizzler employees
Restaurant chain owners will cover sales tax on selected menu options
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.