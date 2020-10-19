Grupo Guayacán collects $82K in donations via virtual fundraiser

October 19, 2020 237

Small donations of $1, $10 and $50 added up to help Grupo Guayacán surpass its fundraising goal for the 2020 Guayacán Giving Day, which closed with $82,768 in donations, the nonprofit announced.

The campaign is the organization’s most important effort geared at raising individual donations to support its entrepreneurial development and training programs, which are mostly provided free of charge to participants.

“We’re humbled and grateful for the support we received, particularly considering the unprecedented challenges we are all facing during this difficult time,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“It gives us hope to know that more than 700 donors joined our campaign, deciding to bet on a better future for Puerto Rico. Local entrepreneurs have demonstrated time and time again that they don’t give up. At Guayacán we’re proud to continue working virtually to support them through our programs,” she said.

Grupo Guayacán is now closing what it called a “challenging year, which also brought many opportunities.”

Among those activities is the Guayacán Demo Day, in which entrepreneurs participating in the EnterPRize business competition and the Guayacán Venture Accelerator will pitch their businesses to a virtual panel of 50 investors and other capital providers.

In December, the organization will hold its traditional end-of-the-year event virtually, announcing the EnterPRize 2020 winners who are competing for more than $210,000 in seed capital funding.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.