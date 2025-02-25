Grupo Guayacán hosts 20th edition of EnterPRize business competition

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Felix Colón, from Taller Artístico in Caguas, who previously competed in EnterPRize.

The competition will award more than $280,000 in seed capital to entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s longest-running business competition, EnterPRize, is celebrating its 20th edition with an updated curriculum and expanded awards.

The selected startups will complete nearly 100 hours of free educational training led by experts and industry leaders, covering key business topics such as sales, finance, corporate governance, taxes, human resources and risk management.

“The development of Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurship ecosystem is directly correlated to the trajectory of EnterPRize. Two decades ago, Guayacán planted the seed and created an innovative program allowing entrepreneurs to access seed capital,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“Consistently, the competition has evolved, supporting thousands of entrepreneurs over these 20 years and becoming a significant engine for economic development,” she said.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying must have been in operation for fewer than six years, have annual sales under $500,000, a team of at least two people and an original business idea. Applications will be accepted online until March 19.

In addition to the $25,000 grand prize from Grupo Guayacán, more than a dozen special awards will be granted totaling $250,000. Among them is the newly created “Oeste Empresarial” award, which offers $20,000 to a company contributing to Puerto Rico’s western region. This prize will be sponsored by Rebexa, the first EnterPRize winner in 2005, and CDI Labs, the 2006 winner.

A new category will also focus on the visitor economy, with Aerostar Airport Holdings awarding $20,000 to a company innovating in the tourism sector. Liberty Puerto Rico has also joined the program, offering a $20,000 award for a company redefining customer service through technology.

Other awards include: