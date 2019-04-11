Grupo Guayacán, MCS Foundation launch call for fellowship program applications

April 11, 2019 104

MCS Foundation and Grupo Guayacán, Inc. (GGI) announced the call for applications for the second annual MCS Foundation Health Innovation Fellowship which will sponsor the participation of one company within the healthcare industry to the 2019 Guayacán Venture Accelerator (GVA).

The GVA is an executive education and development program for companies established in Puerto Rico seeking new growth opportunities.

“We’re looking forward to meeting candidates for the GVA which bring innovative ideas to the health care sector. By participating in this program, companies can confidently scale their operations to new markets,” said Liana O’Drobinak, executive director of MCS Foundation.

The GVA consists of a series of 14 educational workshops offered by a renowned group of academics, executives, and investors from Puerto Rico and the United States.

The program covers topics such as: Identifying Growth Opportunities, Effective Communication to Accelerate your Business, Human Resources & Organizational Development, and Exporting. In addition to the educational curriculum, each participating company will be paired with a mentor to help them design and implement their growth plans.

Lastly, companies will benefit from a series of coaching sessions where distinguished entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals offer their perspectives and advice.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with MCS Foundation to support the growth and development of promising companies within the healthcare industry,” said GGI’s Executive Director Laura Cantero.

“This sector is not only of great importance to our economy, but it also plays a key role in our overall quality of life,” she said.

“We share MCS Foundation’s core belief that health and wellness are fundamental to creating economic development opportunities that help us build stronger communities, and a more resilient Puerto Rico. We invite healthcare entrepreneurs to take full advantage of this unique opportunity,” Cantero added.

In 2018, MCS Foundation sponsored the participation of Nazareno Services, a manufacturer of custom-made external prosthesis, orthotic assistive devices, and diabetic shoes. The company completed the program successfully and will pay their fellowship forward to a 2019 participant.

“The GVA was a transformational experience for our company. The changes we have implemented have been directly reflected in better service to our customers,” said Raymond Matos, president of Nazareno Services.

“Given my experience in the program, I’m certain that it will be of value to many other entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico. We’re thankful to the MCS Foundation for their support and look forward to meeting the new fellow for 2019,” said Matos.

Ideal GVA candidates must be in operations for at least three years and demonstrate organizational capacity and commitment to design and implement an aggressive growth plan that may include: increasing local market share, entry to international markets, or development of new products or services. The program requires the participation of three senior executives per company.

The selection process begins with an online application, which will be open until May 1st.