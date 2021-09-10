Grupo Guayacán starts celebrating anniversary with ‘25 Days of Giving’

The co-founders of ¡Lee Conmigo! one of the winners of the 2020 EnterPRize competition.

To celebrate its 25 years of service to the community of entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico, Grupo Guayacán is launching an extensive anniversary program focused on the success stories of its participants and the organization’s contributions to Puerto Rico’s economic development.

Throughout its history, Guayacán has assisted more than 2,000 people and more than 720 companies in validating, developing, and scaling their businesses.

To commemorate its 25 years of trajectory, Guayacán is promoting “25 Days of Giving,” an anniversary version of its now traditional annual fundraising campaign, also known as “Giving Day.”

“Twenty-five years ago, we planted the seed of Grupo Guayacán and became the pioneer organization in promoting business training and entrepreneurship programs for Puerto Rican companies,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of the organization.

“The vision of our founder, Enrique Adsuar González, as well as the support we have always received from sponsors, collaborators, entrepreneurs, and the general public, have been fundamental for our management and for the success of our participants,” she said.

“We want the public to know our results and to continue supporting us, so we can cultivate a future together,” Cantero added.

Grupo Guayacán was founded in 1996 as a nonprofit organization with the purpose of promoting economic development in Puerto Rico by supporting entrepreneurship.

Its mission carries on through a series of business development programs for companies at different stages of growth. Its main programs are I-Corps Puerto Rico, the EnterPRize business competition, and Guayacán Venture Accelerator (GVA).

The organization has invested more than $20 million in the training programs it offers to the community and has awarded more than $2.2 million in seed capital and grants for early-stage Puerto Rican businesses.

“Having that experience opens a world of possibilities and opportunities for many entrepreneurs, since there are few spaces like that, where you can acquire tools to help you achieve your dream,” said Gianleé Márquez, co-founder of ¡Lee Conmigo! and one of the winners of the 2020 EnterPRize competition.

“You leave with much more than what you had when you arrived,” she said, adding she’s “certain that we should all support Guayacán’s mission as it currently provides support to the emerging business community.”

Guayacán’s anniversary program will run until December. Over this period, its three entrepreneurial support programs will remain active and continue helping more than 90 business teams to validate and develop their business ideas or bring their businesses to the next level.

Any individual or company may donate via this link or via ATH Móvil (/Guayacan).