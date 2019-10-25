Grupo Guayacán’s annual fundraising campaign nets $105K

October 25, 2019 79

Grupo Guayacán closed its annual fundraising campaign, aimed at supporting the education and training programs offered to entrepreneurs at different stages of business development, raising $105,234.75.

Through the month-long Guayacán Giving Day campaign, the organization will boost its endowment fund, which will directly support its programs and activities.

This effort has been conducted for three consecutive years to ensure the continuity of Grupo Guayacán’s work in favor of Puerto Rico’s business ecosystem. Total collections exceeded by 50% the figure reached with last year’s campaign, Grupo Guayacán officials said.

“We’re grateful for the support, which shows us once again that Puerto Rico is ready to bet on entrepreneurship because people understand and value its potential for the island’s economic future,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“Thanks to the support of nearly 500 individual donors, we far exceeded our fundraising goal, which allows us to continue to nurture the endowment fund and protect the continuity of our long-term programs,” she said.

“In addition, we are proud to have had the support of many of our students who represented 39% of the donors,” Cantero added.

The Guayacán Endowment Fund was launched in 2016, on the entity’s 20th anniversary, and seeks to offer continuity to the organization’s different programs. All of the money collected during the Guayacán Giving Day is destined to that fund.

The organization has helped thousands of new businesses and made possible the granting of millions of dollars in funds for its creation and growth.

After the impact of Hurricane María, Guayacán increased its efforts, supporting a total of 175 companies in the past two years, which received more than $1.2 million in seed capital and funds to boost their recovery and benefited from more than 1,200 contact hours in the educational workshops of the organization.