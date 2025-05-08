Grupo Pepe invests $225K to open Toru Modern Asian in Montehiedra

Signature dishes at Toru Modern Asian include reimagined classics from Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Korean cuisines.

The new eatery introduces next-generation leadership in the family-run restaurant group.

Grupo Pepe has launched its newest culinary concept, Toru Modern Asian, at The Market Place in Montehiedra, introducing a new generation of leadership at the family-owned restaurant group.

Founded by Javier Muñoz and co-owned by his daughter Isabella Muñoz, Toru represents a $225,000 investment in a 1,000-square-foot space that created 20 direct and 15 indirect jobs.

“With Toru, we want to take our guests on a sensory journey that celebrates the richness and diversity of Asian cuisine, but always with the distinctive touch of Grupo Pepe,” Isabella Muñoz said.

The menu, developed by Puerto Rican chef Etienne Arias, features modern takes on dishes inspired by Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Korean cuisines. The cocktail program is overseen by bar director Joshua Galarza, winner of the 2024 Bartist Bar Challenge.

“Our cocktail menu is carefully crafted to enhance the flavors of each dish, offering an exceptional pairing experience,” Galarza said.

Interior designer Lallyann Santiago created the restaurant’s ambiance with earthy tones, green accents and warm lighting, aiming to reflect the restaurant’s modern Asian theme and create a relaxed, upscale environment.

Javier Muñoz expressed pride in his daughter’s leadership and the family’s ongoing commitment to Puerto Rico’s culinary scene.

“Every space in Grupo Pepe tells a story, and the story of Toru marks the beginning of a new generation under our guidance and experience,” he said.

Grupo Pepe operates several other restaurants in Puerto Rico, including Mesón Roosevelt, 360 Urban Gastrobar, Cacio e Pepe and Josefina Vino y Cocina. The group is planning to open a second Cacio e Pepe location at Galería Paseos.

“We continue to bet on local economic development, generating 105 direct jobs and more than 50 indirect jobs,” the company stated.