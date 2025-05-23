GSA launches Mercadito, 1st gov’t e-commerce platform in LatAm

Mercadito is designed to streamline how Puerto Rico government agencies purchase goods and services through a centralized digital platform, officials said. (Screen capture)

The initiative consolidates public contracts into a digital catalog to streamline Puerto Rico government purchasing.

The Government of Puerto Rico has launched “Mercadito,” a digital procurement platform designed to modernize how public agencies buy goods and services.

Developed in collaboration with Silicon Valley technology firm Glass, the initiative is described by officials as the first government e-commerce platform of its kind in Latin America.

Mercadito consolidates all centralized government procurement contracts into a single digital catalog. Through the platform, public agencies can browse and order from more than 25,000 goods and services — including office supplies, medical equipment, information technology and catering — using a user interface modeled after commercial e-commerce sites.

“This project represents exactly what I dreamed of since I was a kid — technology that transforms lives,” said James Olmeda-Rivera, chief information officer of the General Services Administration (ASG, in Spanish). “There’s no greater satisfaction than making a positive impact on my people, in my island, through a tool crafted down to the last detail. I’m convinced this is the beginning of a revolution in public sector procurement.”

The platform is powered by Glass’ G-Commerce technology and includes search filters by category, price and keyword. It allows public buyers to compare suppliers, view contract terms, and submit orders through an integrated shopping cart and electronic approval process.

Additional features include live chat support and built-in analytics dashboards that allow agencies to track spending, evaluate vendor performance and identify potential savings.

“The launch of Mercadito empowers agencies to buy smarter, faster and more transparently,” said Paola Santana, CEO of Glass. “By embedding our technology into Puerto Rico’s system, we’re closing the gap between contract compliance and seamless execution.”

Mercadito debuted during the “Puerto Rico Compra 2025” conference earlier this month, which brought together hundreds of procurement professionals and vendors. Officials said the tool is expected to improve purchasing efficiency, reduce government costs and increase local business participation by streamlining access to public contracts.

“We’re honored to partner with the Government of Puerto Rico on a platform that sets a new benchmark for modern public procurement in Latin America,” Santana said.