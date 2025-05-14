GSA to host Puerto Rico Compra 2025 to boost gov’t contracting

Puerto Rico Compra is designed to guide participants on how to do business with the government.

The event will offer workshops and guidance to help businesses compete in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico General Services Administration (GSA) has announced the Puerto Rico Compra 2025 event, designed to modernize and expand access to the government’s multimillion-dollar procurement system.

The event will take place May 22–23 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center and is expected to draw hundreds of public procurement officials and private sector suppliers from across the island.

“Purchases made by the government of Puerto Rico for essential products and services exceed $2.5 billion annually,” said GSA Administrator Karla Mercado-Rivera, who also serves as the government’s procurement officer. “These can range from technology and construction to professional consulting, office supplies and creative services.”

“With this initiative, we seek to open the process to more companies, large and small, as well as professionals, so they can compete on equal terms and play an active role in Puerto Rico’s economic development,” she said.

The two-day event will include educational workshops, technical assistance and exhibits. Sessions will cover auction processes, public procurement regulations, emergency acquisitions and the role of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in procurement.

A key objective of Puerto Rico Compra 2025 is to guide participants on registering in the Single Supplier Registry (RUP, in Spanish) and Single Bidder Registry (RUL, in Spanish), which are required for doing business with the government.

Mercado-Rivera described the initiative as a “strategic tool to transform the public procurement ecosystem.”

“The more diversity we have among government suppliers, the greater the competition, the better the prices, and the more efficient the services. We’re committed to a transparent, modern public procurement model with a direct impact on local development,” she said.

Registration and event details are available online.