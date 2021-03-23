GSK Consumer Healthcare makes Emergen-C dietary supplement at Guayama plant

GSK in Guayama currently produces the 30-count Super Orange product of the Emergen-C dietary supplement.

GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Guayama plant is manufacturing a number of products sold worldwide, including the Emergen-C dietary supplement, company officials confirmed.

“We’re all proud at GSK that we have the important task in Puerto Rico to make Emergen-C available to our consumers,” said Víctor Rincón, GSK Consumer Healthcare Puerto Rico General Manager.

The Emergen-C dietary supplement contains vitamin C and other antioxidants that support the immune system, and energy-enhancing B-complex vitamins.

“It’s so important and necessary to support our immune system. Emergen-C offers to supplement vitamins and minerals and that will help to have the energy we need day to day,” said Christine Torres, Marketing Director of GSK Puerto Rico.

From Guayama, the GSK Consumer Healthcare plant also produces Centrum, Advil, Caltrate and Nexium products, which contribute to the economic development of the southern part of the island and the performance of Puerto Rico’s pharmaceutical industry.

“At GSK Consumer Healthcare Guayama, we’re very enthusiastic about the Emergen-C production in our plant. It’s a privilege for us,” said Shelly Cruz, plant manager.

“Our high-caliber employee team works with much passion, pride and excellence to produce high-level products and making them available to our consumers. We’re thankful for the company’s vision and its trust in us, and we receive this new project with great responsibility, commitment and energy,” she said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.