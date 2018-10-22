Grupo Guayacán celebrates 2nd edition of ‘Guayacán Giving Day’

October 22, 2018 520

Grupo Guayacán Inc. (GGI) is celebrating the second edition of its “Guayacán Giving Day” today, with a goal to raise $22,000 for the Guayacán Endowment Fund in commemoration of the organization’s 22nd anniversary.

This year, GGI, whose mission is to promote entrepreneurship as a driver of social and economic development for Puerto Rico, celebrates 22 years of a solid track record of impact for the island’s entrepreneurs.

Even in these challenging times, GGI continues its work to develop a new generation of local entrepreneurs, by offering access to education, mentorship and capital to take their businesses to the next level, executives said.

The Giving Day campaign slogan, “22 Reasons to Give,” references the organization’s 22-year history as well as the 22 success stories of Guayacán alumni highlighted throughout the organization’s campaign on social media.

The campaign features entrepreneurs who have participated in GGI’s cornerstone programs, including: I-Corps Puerto Rico, IDEA Seed Fund, EnterPRize and the Guayacán Venture Accelerator. Featured stories include: Able Sales, PRatian, CINCO Engineering, Prime Air, Molcajete Foods, Queso Kbra, TransCita, SIL Technologies, Dame Un Bite, Máximo Solar, Ticketera, Revista Étnica, Nazareno Services, Spoon Food Tours, Tijuana’s Bar & Grill, Alba Enid, Aguja Local, Atención Atención, Sultán Yassin from MedPlus Solutions, Quesos Vaca Negra, and Connect Assistance.

The campaign’s proceeds will benefit the Guayacán Endowment Fund, which provides recurring revenues and long-term sustainability for GGI’s portfolio of entrepreneurial development programs.

The Fund, which is established as a perpetual trust, was established in 2016 thanks to the support of 24 organizations and individuals that joined as Founding Partners.

To date, GGI has raised more than $2.5 million for the endowment, a number that continues to grow through an intensive fundraising campaign with a five-year, $5 million goal.

The endowment allows contributors the unique opportunity to directly support sustainable economic development for Puerto Rico by furthering GGI’s mission of strengthening the local entrepreneurial and risk capital ecosystem. The Fund’s main sponsors include: Ferraiuoli LLC, Liberty, MCS, and Banco Popular.

The “Giving Day” campaign marks GGI’s effort at procuring small donations from the different members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, program alumni, and other collaborators to continue building the Endowment Fund.

Those interested in supporting the campaign can make their donation today by ATH Móvil in the Donate section with the path: /Guayacan or at the following link.