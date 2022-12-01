Type to search

Guaynabo procures 10 new police motorcycles for $209K

Contributor December 1, 2022
The municipal government purchased 10 new police motorcycles.

The Guaynabo Municipal government has paid $209,655 for 10 new motorcycles for its local police force, town Mayor Edward O’Neill-Rosa confirmed.

“We are committed to the security of all ‘Guaynabeños’ and we have been identifying the funds available to expand our security units,” he said.

“The acquisition of these motorcycles will be of great benefit to citizens and visitors because they give us the opportunity to increase patrolling high-incidence areas,” said O’Neill-Rosa.

He recognized the teamwork of lawmakers, who, through a legislative recommendation, allocated funds to procure the motorcycles and other equipment to offer security services to citizens through the municipal Police department.

“I appreciate the collaboration of Sen. Nitza Morán and Sen. Carmelo Ríos, and Rep. Ángel Morey who made recommendations so that we can continue to strengthen our municipal police teams,” the mayor said. 

The newly acquired equipment will be integrated into the security plan that the Municipal Police has designed to increase preventive rounds and blockades to prevent drunk drivers from being on the roads. The work also calls for reinforcing security in commercial and residential areas during the holidays.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
