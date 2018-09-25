Gwendolyn & Joseph Straus Charitable Fund distributes $1.5M in P.R.

September 25, 2018 160

The Gwendolyn and Joseph Straus Charitable Fund, a charitable organization founded by the Straus family, recently distributed $1.5 million to 185 families in Puerto Rico affected by last year’s Hurricane María.

The distribution was done with help from CareOne, a family-owned healthcare company with more than 55 senior living centers across six states, the nonprofit confirmed

“As the world reflects on the one-year anniversary of the most devastating natural disaster to ever hit Puerto Rico, we are proud to note that CareOne was quick to help raise money for a fund that brought hope, relief and comfort to those on the island who needed it most,” the Straus family organization noted.

“The generous donations have helped many families purchase household necessities, generators, healthcare supplies and equipment, and so much more,” it added.

The Straus family and CareOne’s commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico started immediately after Hurricane María hit, thanks to CareOne CEO Daniel E. Straus and xecutive Vice President Elizabeth Straus.

On Oct. 11th, 2017 CareOne participated in the first of two relief missions to Puerto Rico with New Jersey healthcare leaders and physicians from CareOne and RWJBarnabas Health.

The trip included visits to hospitals where physicians spoke with local healthcare professionals and patients on the ground to evaluate how best to address the immediate needs of the island’s medical community.

Following the trip, the nonprofit’s senior leadership mobilized to raise additional funds for Puerto Rico by arranging a benefit gala entitled “Starry Night Masquerade,” a star-studded evening that included celebrity guests like NFL players Victor Cruz, Jason Pierre-Paul and many NFL alumni, recording artists Pitbull and JoJo, and models and actresses Danielle Brooks of “Orange is the New Black” and Joan Smalls.

One year later, the organizations continue relief planning with an on-the-ground team who continue to work to ensure the proper dissemination of supplies to medical facilities, as well as to transport patients in need from Puerto Rico to New Jersey, it confirmed.