HackLab Academy offers educational experience on Saturdays 

Contributor January 30, 2024
The first session of the program designed to develop critical thinking and tech skills for STEM careers starts on March 2.

Academic research consistently confirms that time spent outside school, especially on afternoons, weekends and summer vacation, is crucial for developing academic and personal skills in youth ages 10 to 12.

Aiming to enhance these factors, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, through its STEM Education Program, introduced HackLab Academy, designed to transform Saturdays into “meaningful learning opportunities.”

HackLab Academy is an in-person 15-week program at the Science Trust’s facilities in San Juan. It offers training in digital tools programming, including developing a project that integrates coding, sensors, circuits, electricity and computing.

Upon completion, participants will receive a STEM Certificate in Digital Tools Programming. Instructors ensure an engaging programming experience, providing each participant with a personal programming kit for continued learning outside school, workshop materials and an official t-shirt.

The first session will start on March 2, offering two time slots with limited spaces.

The program costs $555, but parents may choose a 15% discount with one of the available payment plans.

Registration is open until Feb. 28 on the official HackLab Academy website. For more details, call 787-523-5873.

