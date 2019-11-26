Hampton Inn by Hilton San Juan marks 22nd anniversary

November 26, 2019 204

Hampton Inn Suites by Hilton San Juan recently celebrated its 22nd anniversary, with an event at the Isla Verde property that included a $65,000 donation to different organizations through the Puerto Rico Community Foundation.

This year the donations were dedicated to the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico, Centro del Triunfo, Hogar de Niñas de Cupey, Puerto Rico Youth at Risk, CREARTE, Centro AYANI in Moca and Niños de Nueva Esperanza.

This is the fifth year that Hampton Inn Suites by Hilton Owner Bruce Edenton donates to different organizations, confirming his commitment to helping the local communities in Puerto Rico.

Edenton spent much of his childhood in Puerto Rico, which is why he considers Puerto Rico his second home. His father was also an hotelier and owned the Holiday Inn until 1974.

“Edenton always wanted to have his own hotel, in 1989 he and his father decided to return to the hotel industry, opening in 1997 what today is the Hampton Inn Suites by Hilton San Juan. The hotel has been very successful and today celebrating its 22 years in Puerto Rico,” the property’s management said in a statement.

During the year, the hotel accrues $1 for each night sold, which becomes the donation given at the end of each year to the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, whose mission is to develop the capacities of the communities in Puerto Rico. Since 2015, the hotel has donated $65,000 annually to different nonprofit organizations.

“The donation is then assigned to the organizations that the team members select at the beginning of the year. They choose whether it is donated to a single entity or distributed to several,” said Hampton Inn General Manager, Mike García.

Through this year, the property has donated more than $500,000, including $250,000 donations from Edenton in previous years.

“We’re a hotel with 60 employees, very close, and we coordinate monthly groups that organize activities in different communities,” García said.

“Our priority is our employees and they recognize the way we impact society,” said García, who has been at the Hilton chain hotel in Puerto Rico for six years and who was recognized with the President’s Leadership Excellence Award for the commitment and response of the team after Hurricane María’s devastation on the island.