Hampton Inn & Suites San Juan donates to 7 nonprofits

Hampton Inn owner Bruce Edenton addresses hotel employees.

The Hampton Inn & Suites San Juan hotel’s annual fundraising effort collected $47,500, which it will donate to seven nonprofits in Puerto Rico through an agreement with the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, executives announced.

The Foundation will select the recipients. The hotel has been donating funds to local entities since 2015, and so far, has allocated more than $500,000.

“We’re proud to be able to reach Puerto Rican families through our donations, and continue to contribute to their quality of life,” said Hampton Inn General Manager Omar Torres-Torres, who has been part of the property’s organizing committee and community activities.

The management and hotel owner Bruce Edenton, “are committed to the community and, in addition to this donation, carry out other activities throughout the year.”

“Given the current situation, they want to continue with their work and make donations to organizations that help Puerto Rican families,” executives said in a statement.